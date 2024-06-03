"She's just been so supportive"- Suni Lee explains how Simone Biles boosted her confidence after a fall at U.S Gymnastics Championships

On Sunday, Suni Lee stumbled on the vault in her opening rotation at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, but she had Simone Biles in her corner to support her. The former Auburn Tiger revealed how her Tokyo Olympics teammate was there to give her a confidence boost when she needed it the most.

Lee had a lukewarm opening to her campaign at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, placing fourth in the all-around with a score of 55.75 on Friday. While the defending Olympic all-around champion must have been hoping for a strong start to her second day of competition, it wasn't to be.

Taking to the vault for her opening rotation of the night on Sunday, Lee seemingly tripped in her run-up to the apparatus, and sat down on her landing, leading to a major deduction. Her score after the event read 12.150, nearly two points lower than the 14.000 she had posted on Friday.

The 21-year-old soon walked off the field, only to return with Simone Biles, who gave her a big hug before the duo got ready to compete in their second rotations. Biles then went ahead to stand by Lee as she took to the uneven bars, cheering for her former teammate from the sidelines.

Having the seven-time Olympic medalist cheering for her certainly seemed to work, as Suni Lee registered a 14.5 on the bars, before going on to score a 14.9 on the beam. Speaking to the media after the competition about her interaction with Biles, the youngster said,

“She just came over to see if I was okay and basically just helped boost me up and get my confidence back up, because at that point, I was kind of like thinking that this was over.”

“So, it was really nice having her in my corner, and she's just been so supportive. To have her on bars to giving me advice, it just felt so good because I know I was having a hard time and she was just there to help lift me up. So I'm super grateful for her.”

After recovering from her shaky opening at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, Lee went on to clinch a silver on the balance beam and placed fourth in the all-around.

Suni Lee and Simone Biles set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Suni Lee and Simone Biles will next dazzle audiences with their gymnastics skills at the U.S Olympic Team Trials. The duo has been named in the 19-member squad that is set to compete for a spot on Team USA after their respective performances at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships.

The trials are slated to be held between June 27th and 30th in Lee's home ground of Minneapolis at the Target Center. Of the 19 participants, five will be named to the team that heads to Paris this summer. Biles is expected to make the team for the all-around, while Suni Lee remains a favorite on her specialty events, the balance beam and uneven bars.