"She's much better at losing than she is at winning" - Riley Gaines reacts to Kamala Harris' speech post the US Presidential Elections results

Riley Gaines reacted to the presidential candidate for the Democrat Party Kamala Harris' post-election speech. The outgoing US Vice President lost to the Republican candidate and former President of the USA, Donald J Trump in the recently concluded US Presidential elections.

In her speech broadcasted a day after the elections, Harris conceded defeat to Trump. She hoped for the best and prayed for the USA to move forward, and not go back to 'the dark times'.

Gaines reacted to the same by posting on her X handle,

"Honestly, Kamala's concession speech sounded great. She's much better at losing than she is at winning.Trump is the opposite. That's what makes him such a great President."

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, that wasn't all. Gaines also took a dig at Harris for giving her speech a day after the results. In her words,

"Fantastic speech by Kamala Harris. By far the best she's looked in the public eye. She accepted defeat, congratulated Trump, spoke to the importance of upholding the constitution, defended her position on her policies, motivated her base.

I wish she gave this speech last night."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been actively campaigning to keep transgender people out of the women's sports. She actively campaigned for Donald Trump, since both shared similar ideas on women's sports. Both had protested against the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics.

Riley Gaines on Kamala Harris' campaign for the US elections

Riley Gaines on her campaign against Kamala Harris [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Apart from actively promoting the candidature of Donald J Trump, former NCAA swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines has also been critical of the outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for the recently concluded US elections.

A day before the voting, Harris was present at the headquarters for the Democratic National Committee in Washington DC for a last-minute phone call campaign. However, the call made to the concerned voter was alleged to be fake. Harris attempted to show the call she made, only for the iPhone to display the camera app.

Gaines took to her X handle to comment on this issue. She posted,

"There's nothing authentic about Kamala or her campaign"

Expand Tweet

The NCAA swimmer turned social activist had previously explained why she was against Harris being elected as the US president. In a conversation with Fox News around early August, she commented,

""Crickets from Kamala, crickets from the women at ‘The View.’ And if I could implore you, a vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter's future."

Gaines further added on her X handle as she shared the video,

"A vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter's future. Some say they're voting for Kamala because SHE IS a woman, but I'm voting for Trump because I AM a woman."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been persistently campaigning against any attempt to forcefully include transgender athletes in women's sports, especially in the USA. She not only protested against the Title IX changes brought by the outgoing US administration but also launched a lawsuit against the NCAA for being biased towards transgender athletes, along with 15 other athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback