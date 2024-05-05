“She's rolling with the big celebrities” - Her reach is undeniable” - Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson X Cardi B surprise collaboration

Sha'Carri Richardson's recent collaboration with rapper Cardi B attracted a lot of attention from fans. The two discussed on a lot of things, from the former's training to the latter's latest album.

Richardson is without a doubt one of track and field’s biggest stars at the moment. The 24-year-old had a near-perfect 2023, winning the 100m and 4x100 World Championships, and taking the 200m bronze. Now, she is gearing up for the Olympics and it looks like Cardi B can't wait to catch her in action.

In the video shared by NBC, Sha'Carri Richardson can be seen walking up to the Grammy award winner’s house, before being welcomed in. As the two sit down to get their nails done, they talk about their lives, with Richardson insisting the rapper be there in Paris in July.

Reacting to the video, fans were excited to see the two women from two different fields come together. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote,

“Like her or not, Sha'Carri Richardson is great for Track and Field. She's rolling with the big celebrities. Good on you girl!!!”

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, writing,

“It’s time for non-US fans to stop dragging her and praying for her downfall. Her reach is undeniable and this sport desperately needs it 😭.”

Track and field fans across the internet were quick to show their excitement over the collaboration between the two stars.

“OMGGG??? THIS IS A DUO I NEVER NEEDED TO SEE TOGETHER OMG,” one fan wrote.

“WAIT?! im living for this link up! 😍,” another added.

“This is so iconic😍,” one netizen declared.

“Oh this duo,” another X user chimed in.

Sha'Carri Richardson got support from Cardi B over 2021 suspension

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

While this may be the first time Sha'Carri Richardson and Cardi B have met each other, it isn't the first time the rapper has shown her support for the sprinter.

Back in 2021, Richardson was handed a month long suspension after she tested positive for marijuana usage. This came right after she topped the US Olympic Trials for the 2020 Tokyo Games, and the athlete was subsequently forced to miss the Games.

Amidst the criticism that Richardson was receiving, Cardi B was quick to show her support. The rapper wrote ‘Me too’ when reposting a tweet from a fan that read:

“Praying for Sha’Carri’s mental health. The whole world was screaming her name two days ago & now people have turned their back on her.”

Fast forward three years, and Sha'Carri already has two World Championship gold medals to her name,