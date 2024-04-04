Jordan Chiles’ mother Gina Chiles recently shared her thoughts on her daughter's decision to skip the National Team Cup before the Paris Olympics 2024 on X on April 3, 2024.

Jordan's fans were looking for a possible reason for her withdrawal from the Winter Cup 2024, and other upcoming events. Before the Paris Olympics in 2024, her mother shared her thoughts about her daughter's decision not to participate in the 2024 Team USA Camp Invite.

Gina Chiles expressed her view through her Twitter account, saying:

“I wanted to say something because I saw everyone asking but was patiently waiting for USAG to update the list. She’s there verifying but not for assignment.”

Gina firmly stated that her daughter planned to qualify for the Olympics through the US Championships. Jordan Chiles' mother shared her view on her daughter's participation in the championship, saying:

“Honestly, that isn’t the plan. US Classic has been the focus but plans change so I guess we will all see if she decides differently.”

“I don’t look like anybody else. I’m not the typical gymnast you see every day" - Jordan Chile on being selected as flag barrier of Pan-American games

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts about leading the USA team as the flag bearer at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, which took place from October 20 to November 5, 2023.

Chiles shared her thoughts in an interview with Olympics.com, saying:

“Honestly, I was in shock. I was in awe. I didn't know there was that many people who really thought I would be an important person to carry the flag for such a big team."

She added:

“I’ve gotten used to what I’m supposed to look like within my sport. I don’t look like anybody else. I’m not the typical gymnast you see every day.”

Chiles has had a remarkable career so far with many significant achievements. She won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the team event. She also claimed three medals at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, including a gold medal in the team event, and two silver medals in the vault and floor exercise events.