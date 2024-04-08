"She takes her athletes as they are and develops them into the athletes she knows they can be" - Bianca Knight on the kind of coach she wants to be

Bianca Knight recently opened up on her approach to coaching, highlighting the individual growth of an athlete along with teamwork.

After a prestigious athletics career, Knight stepped into the role of athletics coach. The former American sprinter joined the Queen's University of Charlotte Athletics Team last year as an assistant coach.

Her exploits as an athlete include a gold medal in the 4x100m event at the 2011 World Championships held in Daegu, South Korea, where the American squad recorded a time of 41.56 seconds to leave behind the Jamaican and Ukrainian teams.

Furthermore, Knight also secured a gold medal in the 4x200m at the 2014 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas. Resuming the role of assistant coach to the Queen's University of Charlotte Athletics Team in August 2023, the former Olympian has established herself as a transformative coach, focusing on individual athletes and team growth.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Knight recently opened up about her training philosophy.

"I strive to be that kind of coach," Knight continued. "She takes her athletes as they are and develops them into the athletes she knows they can be. She’s created a culture where those athletes just want it. For themselves & for their teammates."

Expand Tweet

Back when she became a member of the coaching staff, Knight expressed her delight and excitement to join the team, showing her strong commitment to making an impact on the student-athletes of the Queen's University of Charlotte Athletics Team.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Queens Track and Field family. I'm looking forward to making an impact on these student-athletes and helping create a winning culture at Queens."

"We are proud to have her a part of our Track & Field coaching staff" - Queen's University of Charlotte Athletics Team acknowledges Bianca Knight during Black History Month

The Queen's University of Charlotte Athletics Team paid their respects to Bianca Knight during Black History Month which was celebrated from February 1 to March 1, 2024.

The team praised Knight for her remarkable victory at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where she secured a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay event along with her team which included Allyson Felix, Tianna Madison, and Carmelita Jeter.

"Black History Month Highlight: Bianca Knight. In 2012 Olympics, Knight was a part of the 4x100 relay team that won the gold and currently holds the world record in the event. We are proud to have her a part of our Track & Field coaching staff."

Expand Tweet

The American squad, including Bianca Knight, shattered the world record in London after clocking a stunning 40.82 seconds.