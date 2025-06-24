Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announces final race in Jamaica as she nears retirement from 20-year career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has announced that the Jamaica National Championships, scheduled from June 26 to June 29, will be her final appearance at Kingston’s National Stadium as a professional athlete. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will be competing at the event to secure a place in Jamaica’s World Athletics Championships squad, with the tournament taking place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Fraser-Pryce had earlier announced in 2024 that she would be retiring from the sport after he 2024 Paris Olympics. At the Olympic Games in Paris, she reached the semi-finals of the women’s 100m but later withdrew from the semis due to an injury, thus returning without a medal at her last appearance.

During a recent cocktail reception hosted by Nike in her honor at the AC Hotel, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made the huge revelation that she would be racing her final National Championships.

Trending

Following the announcement, Fraser-Pryce shared during the event about how she is dedicating the effort and performance to those who have supported and uplifted her in her career, stating:

“When I stand on that track on Thursday, it's not for me, it's for you. For the love, for the support, for the encouragement, for the resilience, for the pride, for the purpose, and the passion that you have given me.”

“When we talk about impact, then we talk about legacy. Legacy and impact goes hand in hand. Because I want for this generation to understand that yes we want the government to show up. We want private sector to show up. But what about us? It starts with us. It starts with just us deciding that there's more to give,” via Jamaica Observer.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among the prominent attendees. At the National Championships, track icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has entered the women’s 100m, an event in which she is a five-time world champion.

A look at Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 2025 track season

Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her final track season by participating at the Velocity Fest over the 100m distance. There, she ran a wind-assisted 10.94s (+3.1) in the heats, but didn't race the finals.

Following this, she was a crucial member of the Jamaica's women's 4x100m relay team at the World Athletics Relays in China, where she contributed to the nation's bronze medal finish and World Championships qualification in the relays.

Her most recent outing was at the Doha Diamond League, where she narrowly missed out on a podium finish by placing fourth in the 100m with a 11.05s run. The event saw her compatriots Tia Clayton (10.92s) and Tina Clayton (11.02s) collect the two top spots, with Great Britain's Amy Hunt (11.03s) bagging the third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More