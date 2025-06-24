Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announces final race in Jamaica as she nears retirement from 20-year career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has announced that the Jamaica National Championships, scheduled from June 26 to June 29, will be her final appearance at Kingston’s National Stadium as a professional athlete. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will be competing at the event to secure a place in Jamaica’s World Athletics Championships squad, with the tournament taking place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.
Fraser-Pryce had earlier announced in 2024 that she would be retiring from the sport after he 2024 Paris Olympics. At the Olympic Games in Paris, she reached the semi-finals of the women’s 100m but later withdrew from the semis due to an injury, thus returning without a medal at her last appearance.
During a recent cocktail reception hosted by Nike in her honor at the AC Hotel, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made the huge revelation that she would be racing her final National Championships.
Following the announcement, Fraser-Pryce shared during the event about how she is dedicating the effort and performance to those who have supported and uplifted her in her career, stating:
“When I stand on that track on Thursday, it's not for me, it's for you. For the love, for the support, for the encouragement, for the resilience, for the pride, for the purpose, and the passion that you have given me.”
“When we talk about impact, then we talk about legacy. Legacy and impact goes hand in hand. Because I want for this generation to understand that yes we want the government to show up. We want private sector to show up. But what about us? It starts with us. It starts with just us deciding that there's more to give,” via Jamaica Observer.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among the prominent attendees. At the National Championships, track icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has entered the women’s 100m, an event in which she is a five-time world champion.
A look at Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 2025 track season
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her final track season by participating at the Velocity Fest over the 100m distance. There, she ran a wind-assisted 10.94s (+3.1) in the heats, but didn't race the finals.
Following this, she was a crucial member of the Jamaica's women's 4x100m relay team at the World Athletics Relays in China, where she contributed to the nation's bronze medal finish and World Championships qualification in the relays.
Her most recent outing was at the Doha Diamond League, where she narrowly missed out on a podium finish by placing fourth in the 100m with a 11.05s run. The event saw her compatriots Tia Clayton (10.92s) and Tina Clayton (11.02s) collect the two top spots, with Great Britain's Amy Hunt (11.03s) bagging the third place.