Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce breaks down what it takes to become a faster sprinter

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently visited the Grace Kennedy Headquarters in Kingston. Felicitating the young students of Sydney Pagon Stem Academy, Shelly-Ann imparted her experience and wisdom to the kids.

The Jamaican sprinter's first Olympic win came in 2008 when she won the gold in the women's 100m event. With this win, she became the first Caribbean woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics. Fraser-Pryce continued her gold medal streak in the next edition of the quadrennial event at the 2012 London Olympics and became the third woman to achieve the feat. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won bronze, followed by a silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was also awarded the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award for the Sportswoman of the Year.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared an Instagram story where she spoke to the children of Sydney Pagon STEM Academy at the Grace Kennedy headquarters in Kingston. When she was asked how one becomes a better sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce imparted her wisdom and experience and said:

"When you reach the eighty meter, 90 per cent of the people in the race loss because it is about speed and endurance and who can hold that, and usually a lot of persons will it hold on to 80 meters sand then the last 20 metres requires you know to relax and focus on your technique and form and to hold that, your speed, endurance will help that as well, beacsue you won’t feel tired and everyone is going to decelerate."

Screenshot of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (@realshellyannfp/ig)

The students presented Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a gift basket as a token of their gratitude. Olympic gold medalist Hansle Parchment was also one of the esteemed guests at the event, who shared his experiences and motivated the children.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her comeback to track this season

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce last raced in the Paris Olympics 2024 but withdrew before the semi-finals. She was disappointed by it but was grateful to her family, fans, and country for their unconditional support. In an Instagram post, the athlete shared a cryptic message about unfinished business. The video of unfinished business was posted on her Instagram with the caption:

"Time will honor your greatness 2025"

The 2025 World Athletic Championship in Tokyo this September will be Shelly-Ann's farewell to track and field. With 8 Olympic medals and five 100 m World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a Jamaican track and field legend.

