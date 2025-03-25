Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates her son's sporting achievement with an adorable picture

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mom. The Jamaican, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest sprinters of all time, celebrated her son's sporting accomplishment by sharing an adorable picture.

In early 2017, Fraser-Pryce announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jason Pryce. While the sprinter was primed to defend her 100m World Championships title going into the season, she subsequently opted out of the competition.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her husband welcomed their son, Zyon, in August 2017. While the Jamaican has since returned to the top of the track and field world, she often gives fans an insight into her life as a mother. Most recently, she shared a snap of her son holding a trophy on her Instagram stories, writing,

“Super Cup U8 champion.”

Fraser-Pryce’s son was crowned champion in the U8 category at the Pro Nation GK Own Super Cup, playing for the Ballaz Football Academy.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on motherhood being a 'superpower'

Fraser-Pryce at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returned to training just eleven weeks after she gave birth to her son. Nine months later, in May 2018, she made her much-awaited comeback to racing, winning the 100m event at the Kingston All-Comers meet.

In 2019, a little over two years after giving birth, Fraser-Pryce proved that she was still the best of the best. Competing at the Doha World Championships, she stormed to her fourth 100m title, while helping Jamaica win gold in the 4x100m relay.

Reflecting on her comeback, the sprinter revealed that she always felt like becoming a mom would be a superpower.

“I knew it in my heart and soul that motherhood was going to be an advantage, a superpower,” she said (as quoted by World Athletics).

She went on to add that her gold medal finish was a victory for all mothers,

“When I crossed that line, I knew it was a victory, not just for me but for so many other women, for so many other mothers. When we were younger, they told us motherhood will have to wait ’til after you stop running because it’s going to ruin your career. There’s this constant fear in your head when it comes to motherhood and starting a family, so crossing that line was a moment not just to be celebrated for me as a Jamaican woman but for an athlete, someone who became a mom after 30.”

Over the course of her career, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won eight Olympic medals and 16 World Championships podium finishes. The Jamaican last competed at the Paris Olympics, where she pulled out of the 100m semifinals.

