Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates son's sports day achievement as he wins multiple gold medals

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently gave fans glimpses of her son, Zyon’s, sports day at school. The Jamaican celebrated her son's multiple gold-medal victories, and even shared a video of herself dominating the parents' race.

Fraser-Pryce welcomed her child alongside husband Jason Pryce in August 2017. Soon after giving birth, the 39-year-old returned to the track and made history when she won the 100m and 4x100m gold medals at the 2019 Doha World Championships. Over the years, she has been transparent about her motherhood journey, often giving fans behind-the-scenes looks into how she balances training and being a mom in everyday life.

Most recently, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared glimpses of her son's sports day outing at school. The World and Olympic champion proudly showed off her son’s sprinting victory, even sharing a video of herself decimating the field in the parents' race. Explaining the story behind each photo, Fraser-Pryce captioned the post:

“Here we go! 1. My champion boy always! 2. Race 1...I was too excited so yea. 3. Had to ask @loudboss for her video. 4. Proud of my champion. 5. The smile crossing the line was everything (I turned my phone over this time ). 6. Podium Pryce. 7. Daddy was in the mix #TeamPryce. 8. They haven't banned me yet so I'm at the line. 9. When them say a duss (thanks Andrew for the shot). 10. This ❤️. 11. Till next time.”

When a fellow parent challenged Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at her son's sports day

For Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, this isn't the first time she's left her fellow competitors in the dust during a parents' race. In 2023, the Jamaican made headlines after a video of her competing in her son's sports went viral.

In a conversation with The Guardian, Fraser-Pryce later revealed that a parent who was a part of the race challenged her.

“Two weeks beforehand she started sending me photos of her working out in the gym. And then she told me she was coming for me! I was like, ‘You can’t be serious girl!’”. And when we got to sports day, she even started giving me the eyes, trying to psych me out.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will now turn her focus to the 2025 season. The Jamaican hasn't competed since the Paris Olympics, but announced earlier this month that she would return to the track for another year.

