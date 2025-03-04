Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce drops a two-word reaction as she shares glimpses of her time at the Nike headquarters

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is largely considered to be one of the best sprinters of all-time. Recently, the Jamaican gave fans an update about her life, sharing glimpses of her time at the Nike headquarters.

Fraser-Pryce first rose to fame in 2008, when she stunned the world by storming to the 100m gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Since then, the sprinter has gone on to win two more Olympic gold medals, and ten more World Championships titles. Overall, she is the most decorated 100m sprinter of all-time, and is the only sprinter in history to win five World Championships in the distance.

On Tuesday (March 4), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took to her Instagram to share a quick update about her life. The Jamaican posted photos of her time at the Nike headquarters, including glimpses of her attending meetings and working out. She captioned the post,

“Campus life.”

Nike has been a longtime sponsor of Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, and the athlete has collaborated with the brand on multiple instances, including their ‘think tank’ initiative.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce renews partnership with UNICEF Jamaica

Fraser-Pryce at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Away from the track, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is an active philanthropist, and on February 12, the sprinter renewed her agreement with UNICEF.

In this role, the sprinter will advocate for early childhood development, positive parenting, health, and nutrition. Speaking on renewing her partnership, Fraser-Pryce said in a press release,

“I am deeply honoured to renew my partnership with UNICEF as a National Ambassador. UNICEF and I are united by our shared commitment to advocating for the children of Jamaica. Our passion for investing in their futures and creating lasting impact for generations is unwavering. I am excited to work alongside the UNICEF team to further this advocacy work and amplify efforts to improve the lives of children in Jamaica.”

UNICEF Jamaica representative Olga Isaza also showed enthusiasm about Fraser-Pryce continuing to work with the organisation, saying,

“We are thrilled to have the renewed support of Shelly-Ann’s powerful voice on a range of issues which are of concern to us about children in Jamaica, today.”

On the track end of things, the last time Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce was seen in action was at the Paris Olympics, where she withdrew from her 100m semifinals due to injury. The Jamaican is yet to announce her return to competition, and it remains to be seen if she will race at the 2025 World Championships.

