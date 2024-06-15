Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gears up to compete in 100m and  200m at Jamaican trials ahead of her final Olympic appearance

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to compete at the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Trials in a quest to earn the spot for her final Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. If Fraser-Pryce successfully earns the Olympic quota, she will compete in the Olympics for the fifth time.

The 37-year-old made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games and secured her first Olympic gold medal in the 100m event, thus marking the beginning of her legacy. Since then, the sprinter has earned an Olympic medal in the 100m at all the Olympic Games she competed.

At the 2012 London Games, she defended her title by clocking a stunning time of 10.75 seconds to leave behind America's Carmelita Jeter and her fellow teammate Veronica Campbell Brown. Further, she also bagged two silver medals in the 200m and the 4x100m event in London. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she secured a bronze medal in the event after finishing behind Elaine Thompson Herah and Tori Bowie.

Trending

At 37, Fraser-Pryce is still demonstrating her prospect as a formidable contender and is set to compete in the 100m and the 200m at the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Trials, as per the entries listed on the the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association website. The trials are scheduled to be held from June 27 to 30.

When and where will Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce make her 2024 Olympic season debut?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica competes in the Women's 4x100m Heats during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will kick off her 2024 Olympic season at the 2024 JAAA's French Foray 3, which is all set to be scheduled at Stadium East in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The Jamaican sensation last competed in a track event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she clinched a bronze medal in the 100m after clocking 10.77 seconds, to follow Sha'Carri Richardson (10.65 seconds) and fellow teammate Shericka Jackson (10.72 seconds).

Moreover, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also contributed to the national squad's success in the 4x100m relay, showing her unwavering determination despite an injury. She contended alongside Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, and Natasha Morrison to collect a silver medal after finishing behind the USA and ahead of the British squads.

During the 4x100m relay, she suffered a hamstring injury, while running the second leg. Since then, the athlete has been intermittently on and off the track. Fraser-Pryce decided to make the 2024 Games as her last Olympics to priortize her family thereafter.