Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce rocks all-beige suited-up look after launching her hair care brand in international market

Jamaican track athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared glimpses of her new look. This comes amidst the launch of her hair care brand, AFIMI in New York, US in bigger markets.

Fraser-Pryce's brand, AFIMI aims to serve its customers with multiple types of hairdos using genuine natural products. The 38-year-old Jamaican athlete recently attended the second day of her brand's event as she looks to explore her entrepreneurial side after a decorated athletics career.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her look from the event in her story. In the picture, the three-time Olympic gold medalist can be seen in beige pants and a coat of the same color as she attends the launch of her product in the international market.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's story featuring her all-beige look -Source: via @realshellyannfp on Instagram

The 38-year-old last competed at the 2024 Paris quadrennial games where she took part in the 100m event but couldn't participate in the semis due to an injury.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares her perspective about building her new brand AFIMI

Fraser-Pryce during the Women's 200m semifinals on the day five of the 2022 World Championships in Oregon (Image via: Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently opened up about her mindset behind building her hair care brand, AFIMI.

Fraser-Pryce shared that she was excited to tap into this business for a long time, but it was a difficult process and eventually took two years of her time. Additionally, she also mentioned that she wanted to drop this idea and try her hands at something else, but her passion allowed her to move forward with her plan. She said:

"Going into business, it was exciting but it was also difficult. This took me two years to actually get together and a lot of times I thought I was going to quit and try something else but this was definitely a passion of mine and I wanted to make sure that while it was serving me, I wanted it to serve others. AFIMI is all natural, we believe in simple, honest, effective ingredients that does the job immediately." [via Pulse Sports Nigeria]

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has always been crafty and experimental with her hair color. She has implemented various shades such as blue, purple, etc, which eventually became a major style quotient for her. Even during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Fraser-Pryce went with a greenish shade on her hair.

