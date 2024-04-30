Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares inspirational message as she gears up for final Olympic season

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to make her final appearance in the Olympics. She recently announced her retirement, making Paris 2024 her last appearance in the Games. Ahead of the event, she seems amped up to put on a show and has shared an inspirational message recently for the same.

Fraser-Pryce is one of the most celebrated sprinters in Jamaica and has had a remarkable career. She is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, bagging eight medals in the Olympic games in total, and is also a 10-time World Athletics Championships gold medalist. Overall, she has won 38 medals over the course of her career.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is now gearing up for her upcoming 2024 debut at the Summer Olympics. She recently shared a photo of herself sprinting on the tracks on Instagram and added the following message in her caption:

"Mondays are for fresh starts and pushing past your limits. Embrace the challenge - your body will thank you later."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's retirement

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced her official retirement in an interview with Essence.com earlier this year. She explained that she wants to spend time with her son and her family.

"My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We're a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else," she said.

Fraser-Pryce has a foundation named Pocket Rocket Foundation, established in 2012 to act as a helping hand for student athletes in need of support and opportunities.

"I started it because I wanted to give student athletes the opportunity to believe that there is so much for them. So it has been a passion of mine to see, so far, 73 student athletes pass through the foundation," she said.

She also revealed to essence.com that her main motive for being a track athlete is to not just be running on the field but to take care of the upcoming generation as well.

"It’s not enough that we step on a track and we win medals," Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said. "You have to think about the next generation that’s coming after you, and give them the opportunity to also dream and dream big."