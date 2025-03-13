Shericka Jackson rocks brown swimwear as she enjoys poolside moments in Barbados

The five-time Olympic medalist Shericka Jackson recently shared her trip update through her Instagram post featuring her swimwear outlook. The iconic Jamaican sprinter also expressed her elated thoughts on her trip.

Shericka Jackson, an eleven-time World Championship medalist, is enjoying her trip to Barbados, an island country in the Atlantic Ocean. Her brand trip was organized by both Fenty and Puma in collaboration. The sprinter expressed her insights through her Instagram post as she wrote:

“Barbados I’m here 🇧🇧 🏝️ for @badgalriri Fenty x @pumarunning brand trip and Day 2 is already off to a beautiful start ☀️ Up next: Field Day activities.”

The native of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, competes in the 60-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter. In 2023, she won two events in the Diamond League: the 100-meter and the 200-meter and in 2022, she secured the top position in the 200-meter event. Jackson is a three-time North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships medalist.

During the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Shericka Jackson preserved her 200-meter title and finished the race in 21.41 seconds, the second-fastest time. Last year, she was nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Shericka Jackson reflects on her goal settings

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Shericka Jackson is one of the top sprinters and has amassed numerous accolades throughout her iconic career. During her interview with Citius Mag last year, the prominent athlete shared insights on her goal-setting process and how writing down her future objectives helps her in achieving them.

She shared [1:06 onwards]:

“It's very important; because it allows you to know that whenever you feel like giving up, you have goals to achieve and I think me just writing down my goals it's something I look forward to and I just want to achieve all that I wrote down and if I don't achieve them, I go back to the joint board the other year and I write new goals.”

“It's something once I write my goals and I achieve them. I take them off because it's something I look forward to. I remember growing up, they always like ‘Oh if you save $20 and you save $20, $20 eventually, you finish the week with a lot of money’, you know, so it's something that helps me to work super hard.”

Jackson did not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and withdrew from the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter relay events due to injuries. According to Olympics.com, she had prior injury-related concerns. However, the athlete is looking to make her comeback in the next World Championships, Japan 2025.

