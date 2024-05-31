Shilese Jones withdraws from U.S. Gymnastics Championships citing shoulder injury

Paris Olympics hopeful Shilese Jones has withdrawn from the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The two-time all-around world medalist has cited a mild shoulder injury as the reason behind the withdrawal.

Jones was sensational at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024. She finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 57.650. The 21-year-old was just behind seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, who earned a score of 59.650.

Jones, who won the silver medal on the uneven bars at the 2022 World Championships, earned an impressive score of 15.250 to win the gold at the U.S Classic two weeks ago. However, it was after the U.S. Classic only when the shoulder injury sprew up, according to Jones.

Trending

“Right after I got off the floor [there], I didn't hear click, I didn't hear any pops, nothing major. I was just like, ‘Oh, my shoulder's a little sore.’ And, then, I was like, ‘No, it's really sore,’” Jones explained to Olympics.com. “Friday [24 May] I barely could raise my arm.”

Shilese Jones released a joint statement with USA Gymnastics to announce her withdrawal from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She claimed that she had decided to rest her shoulder for this weekend and be ready for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are scheduled from June 27-30.

"Unfortunately, I won't be participating in the [U.S.] Championships this year. With Paris as my ultimate focus, it's best for me to prioritize recovery and resting my shoulder this weekend," said Jones in a statement provided by the federation. "Both the medical team and I are confident this is the right decision to ensure I’m at full strength for Trials. I’m excited to support my fellow athletes and teammates this weekend. I am submitting a petition to USAG for Olympic Trials and hope to have the opportunity to compete in Minneapolis!", the statement read.

Despite the setback, Jones is determined to make it to Team USA for the Paris Olympics 2024. But above all, give her 100%.

“No matter what happens, I’m still going to put on a show, I’m still going to be 100% as I can,” she expressed.

Shilese Jones narrowly missed Tokyo Olympic replacement quota in 2021

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Shilese Jones finished just a spot below making the cut for the USA Gymnastics Team as a replacement athlete. Soon after her dream of going to Tokyo was shattered, her father fell ill with kidney disease. However, she didn't give up.

"I believe that things happen for a reason. Coming back from [missing Tokyo]… I always told myself, ‘No matter if I tried the first time [for the Olympics] and I don't make it like that's... That's it.’", she told Olympics.com

A year later, the 21-year-old delivered spectacular results at the U.S. Classic 2022 and was then selected for the 2022 World Championships. She went on to win two silver medals in all-around and uneven bars.