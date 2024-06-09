Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024 Results: Charlie White and Mary McNamara dominate the half marathon

Athletes took over the streets of Portland in Maine to compete at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024. The 2024 edition of the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K was held on Saturday, June .

The event is a tribute to the Shipyard Brewing Company, and the Half Marathon for male and female athletes kicked off at 7:00 am ET, with the 5K starting at 7:35 am ET.

On that note, let's take a look at the results of the Half Marathon and the 5K race at the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5k.

Results for the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

Charlie White dominated the Half Marathon held in Portland on June 8 in the men's category with an impressive time of 1:07:02. He led the race ahead of Tucker Brannon, who crossed the finish line behind him with a narrow gap, after registering 1:07.04. They were followed by Matt Cheney (1:11:52) and Chris Gish (1:13:19).

The Green Land athlete Mary McNamara dominated the women's category of half marathon in Portland with 1:07:51 to surpass Taylor Hanley and Cassie Maillet, who clocked 1:08:19 and 1:10:26, respectively. The results of the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K races are given below.

Male Half Marathon at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

Charlie White - 1:07:02 Tucker Brannon - 1:07:04 Matt Cheney - 1:11:52 Chris Gish - 1:13:19 Neville Caulfield - 1:14:17 Dan Hergott - 1:17:59 Craig Robinson - 1:19:09 Sam Njue - 1:19:31 Tom Letourneau - 1:19:41 Adam Hallett - 1:20:02 Chris Batista - 1:20:12 Corey Girard - 1:21:22 Nick Gallo - 1:21:37 Adam Britten - 1:21:42 Parker Traugot - 1:21:52 Brian Jansen - 1:22:02 Amit Oza - 1:22:11 Logan Ouellette - 1:22:45 Pat Coen - 1:22:48 Jon McGonagle - 1:22:54

Female Half Marathon

Mary McNamara - 1:07:51 Taylor Hanley - 1:08:19 Cassie Maillet - 1:10:26 Stephanie Dery - 1:14:35 Maya Barrett-Tzannes - 1:24:09 Cassie McLaughlin - 1:25:04 Emma Robidoux - 1:26:49 Abby Samuelson - 1:28:51 Tori Bacall - 1:29:29 Tessa Ryan - 1:29:53 Brianna Malanga - 1:30:49 Erin Hatton - 1:31:15 Tara Migliaccio - 1:31:47 Meagan King - 1:31:50 Alexandra Alsup - 1:31:52 Katie Norwood - 1:31:55 Caleigh Collamer - 1:32:00 Dana Hatton - 1:32:01 Melissa Bittick - 1:32:18 Miranda Dunton - 1:32:57

Female 5K

Lucy Olson - 20:14 Char Griess - 20:17 Beth Allred - 20:46 Amanda McElroy - 21:02 Samantha VanDeMoere - 21:14 Marisa Janeczek - 22:25 Iris Stutzman - 22:34 Nora Robichaud - 22:56 Alexis Wing - 22:56 Katelyn Ellison - 22:59 Kallie Villemaire - 23:00 Samantha Appelbaum - 23:00 Jill Choudhari - 23:01 Chloe Veilleux - 23:02 Elisabeth Parker - 23:07 Emma Finch - 23:07 Kiersten Marr - 23:15 Emily Tessier - 23:17 Erin Gagnon - 23:19 Tricia King - 23:25

Male 5k:

Sherwin Parkhurst - 16:30 Richard Drown - 17:23 Jordan Scott - 17:35 Griffin Marshall - 18:50 David Loome - 18:53 Jamie Watkins - 18:54 Jonah Magnuson - 19:13 Drew Holbrook - 19:16 Keegan Hyland - 19:18 Tucker Brannon - 19:32 Mark stevens - 19:33 Jameson Harding - 19:36 Travis Gomez - 19:41 Jack Leger - 19:42 Matthew Mathias - 19:46 Sam Roussel - 20:10 Matthew McDermott - 20:10 Jon Bagley - 20:14 Frank billings - 20:35 Ethan Shaw - 20:41

