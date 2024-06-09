Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024 Results: Charlie White and Mary McNamara dominate the half marathon

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jun 09, 2024 01:55 GMT
The 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K were held on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Athletes took over the streets of Portland in Maine to compete at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024. The 2024 edition of the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K was held on Saturday, June .

The event is a tribute to the Shipyard Brewing Company, and the Half Marathon for male and female athletes kicked off at 7:00 am ET, with the 5K starting at 7:35 am ET.

On that note, let's take a look at the results of the Half Marathon and the 5K race at the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5k.

Results for the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

Charlie White dominated the Half Marathon held in Portland on June 8 in the men's category with an impressive time of 1:07:02. He led the race ahead of Tucker Brannon, who crossed the finish line behind him with a narrow gap, after registering 1:07.04. They were followed by Matt Cheney (1:11:52) and Chris Gish (1:13:19).

The Green Land athlete Mary McNamara dominated the women's category of half marathon in Portland with 1:07:51 to surpass Taylor Hanley and Cassie Maillet, who clocked 1:08:19 and 1:10:26, respectively. The results of the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K races are given below.

Male Half Marathon at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

  1. Charlie White - 1:07:02
  2. Tucker Brannon - 1:07:04
  3. Matt Cheney - 1:11:52
  4. Chris Gish - 1:13:19
  5. Neville Caulfield - 1:14:17
  6. Dan Hergott - 1:17:59
  7. Craig Robinson - 1:19:09
  8. Sam Njue - 1:19:31
  9. Tom Letourneau - 1:19:41
  10. Adam Hallett - 1:20:02
  11. Chris Batista - 1:20:12
  12. Corey Girard - 1:21:22
  13. Nick Gallo - 1:21:37
  14. Adam Britten - 1:21:42
  15. Parker Traugot - 1:21:52
  16. Brian Jansen - 1:22:02
  17. Amit Oza - 1:22:11
  18. Logan Ouellette - 1:22:45
  19. Pat Coen - 1:22:48
  20. Jon McGonagle - 1:22:54

Female Half Marathon

  1. Mary McNamara - 1:07:51
  2. Taylor Hanley - 1:08:19
  3. Cassie Maillet - 1:10:26
  4. Stephanie Dery - 1:14:35
  5. Maya Barrett-Tzannes - 1:24:09
  6. Cassie McLaughlin - 1:25:04
  7. Emma Robidoux - 1:26:49
  8. Abby Samuelson - 1:28:51
  9. Tori Bacall - 1:29:29
  10. Tessa Ryan - 1:29:53
  11. Brianna Malanga - 1:30:49
  12. Erin Hatton - 1:31:15
  13. Tara Migliaccio - 1:31:47
  14. Meagan King - 1:31:50
  15. Alexandra Alsup - 1:31:52
  16. Katie Norwood - 1:31:55
  17. Caleigh Collamer - 1:32:00
  18. Dana Hatton - 1:32:01
  19. Melissa Bittick - 1:32:18
  20. Miranda Dunton - 1:32:57

Female 5K

  1. Lucy Olson - 20:14
  2. Char Griess - 20:17
  3. Beth Allred - 20:46
  4. Amanda McElroy - 21:02
  5. Samantha VanDeMoere - 21:14
  6. Marisa Janeczek - 22:25
  7. Iris Stutzman - 22:34
  8. Nora Robichaud - 22:56
  9. Alexis Wing - 22:56
  10. Katelyn Ellison - 22:59
  11. Kallie Villemaire - 23:00
  12. Samantha Appelbaum - 23:00
  13. Jill Choudhari - 23:01
  14. Chloe Veilleux - 23:02
  15. Elisabeth Parker - 23:07
  16. Emma Finch - 23:07
  17. Kiersten Marr - 23:15
  18. Emily Tessier - 23:17
  19. Erin Gagnon - 23:19
  20. Tricia King - 23:25

Male 5k:

  1. Sherwin Parkhurst - 16:30
  2. Richard Drown - 17:23
  3. Jordan Scott - 17:35
  4. Griffin Marshall - 18:50
  5. David Loome - 18:53
  6. Jamie Watkins - 18:54
  7. Jonah Magnuson - 19:13
  8. Drew Holbrook - 19:16
  9. Keegan Hyland - 19:18
  10. Tucker Brannon - 19:32
  11. Mark stevens - 19:33
  12. Jameson Harding - 19:36
  13. Travis Gomez - 19:41
  14. Jack Leger - 19:42
  15. Matthew Mathias - 19:46
  16. Sam Roussel - 20:10
  17. Matthew McDermott - 20:10
  18. Jon Bagley - 20:14
  19. Frank billings - 20:35
  20. Ethan Shaw - 20:41

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
