Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024 Results: Charlie White and Mary McNamara dominate the half marathon

Athletes took over the streets of Portland in Maine to compete at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K 2024. The 2024 edition of the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K was held on Saturday, June .
The event is a tribute to the Shipyard Brewing Company, and the Half Marathon for male and female athletes kicked off at 7:00 am ET, with the 5K starting at 7:35 am ET.
On that note, let's take a look at the results of the Half Marathon and the 5K race at the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5k.
Results for the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K
Charlie White dominated the Half Marathon held in Portland on June 8 in the men's category with an impressive time of 1:07:02. He led the race ahead of Tucker Brannon, who crossed the finish line behind him with a narrow gap, after registering 1:07.04. They were followed by Matt Cheney (1:11:52) and Chris Gish (1:13:19).
The Green Land athlete Mary McNamara dominated the women's category of half marathon in Portland with 1:07:51 to surpass Taylor Hanley and Cassie Maillet, who clocked 1:08:19 and 1:10:26, respectively. The results of the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K races are given below.
Male Half Marathon at the 2024 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K
- Charlie White - 1:07:02
- Tucker Brannon - 1:07:04
- Matt Cheney - 1:11:52
- Chris Gish - 1:13:19
- Neville Caulfield - 1:14:17
- Dan Hergott - 1:17:59
- Craig Robinson - 1:19:09
- Sam Njue - 1:19:31
- Tom Letourneau - 1:19:41
- Adam Hallett - 1:20:02
- Chris Batista - 1:20:12
- Corey Girard - 1:21:22
- Nick Gallo - 1:21:37
- Adam Britten - 1:21:42
- Parker Traugot - 1:21:52
- Brian Jansen - 1:22:02
- Amit Oza - 1:22:11
- Logan Ouellette - 1:22:45
- Pat Coen - 1:22:48
- Jon McGonagle - 1:22:54
Female Half Marathon
- Mary McNamara - 1:07:51
- Taylor Hanley - 1:08:19
- Cassie Maillet - 1:10:26
- Stephanie Dery - 1:14:35
- Maya Barrett-Tzannes - 1:24:09
- Cassie McLaughlin - 1:25:04
- Emma Robidoux - 1:26:49
- Abby Samuelson - 1:28:51
- Tori Bacall - 1:29:29
- Tessa Ryan - 1:29:53
- Brianna Malanga - 1:30:49
- Erin Hatton - 1:31:15
- Tara Migliaccio - 1:31:47
- Meagan King - 1:31:50
- Alexandra Alsup - 1:31:52
- Katie Norwood - 1:31:55
- Caleigh Collamer - 1:32:00
- Dana Hatton - 1:32:01
- Melissa Bittick - 1:32:18
- Miranda Dunton - 1:32:57
Female 5K
- Lucy Olson - 20:14
- Char Griess - 20:17
- Beth Allred - 20:46
- Amanda McElroy - 21:02
- Samantha VanDeMoere - 21:14
- Marisa Janeczek - 22:25
- Iris Stutzman - 22:34
- Nora Robichaud - 22:56
- Alexis Wing - 22:56
- Katelyn Ellison - 22:59
- Kallie Villemaire - 23:00
- Samantha Appelbaum - 23:00
- Jill Choudhari - 23:01
- Chloe Veilleux - 23:02
- Elisabeth Parker - 23:07
- Emma Finch - 23:07
- Kiersten Marr - 23:15
- Emily Tessier - 23:17
- Erin Gagnon - 23:19
- Tricia King - 23:25
Male 5k:
- Sherwin Parkhurst - 16:30
- Richard Drown - 17:23
- Jordan Scott - 17:35
- Griffin Marshall - 18:50
- David Loome - 18:53
- Jamie Watkins - 18:54
- Jonah Magnuson - 19:13
- Drew Holbrook - 19:16
- Keegan Hyland - 19:18
- Tucker Brannon - 19:32
- Mark stevens - 19:33
- Jameson Harding - 19:36
- Travis Gomez - 19:41
- Jack Leger - 19:42
- Matthew Mathias - 19:46
- Sam Roussel - 20:10
- Matthew McDermott - 20:10
- Jon Bagley - 20:14
- Frank billings - 20:35
- Ethan Shaw - 20:41