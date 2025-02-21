"Shock the world" - 18 year-old Christian Miller sends out a strong message as he lays down goals for upcoming season

Christian Miller is one of the most promising young sprinters on Team USA. The 18-year-old has already clocked an age group world record in the 100m and recently disclosed his goals for the upcoming season.

Ad

Miller first rose to fame in 2023, when he was crowned the USATF U20 champion in the 100m and 200m, clocking times of 10.06s and 20.51s, respectively. Since then, the sprinter has successfully lowered his 100m personal best of 9.93s, making him the U20 American record holder. In 2024, he competed at the US Olympic Trials, coming in fifth in the finals.

Now, as Christian Miller embarks on the new year, he sent a strong message to the world of track and field as he laid down his goals for the upcoming season. Taking to his Instagram, the youngster shared a video of himself training and captioned it,

Ad

Trending

“Goals for 2025.. display god's glory, shock the world.”

Ad

Christian Miller discusses his upcoming season

Christian Miller in action (lane 9) at the US Olympic Trials (Image Source: Getty)

After his stint at the US Olympic Trials last June, Christian Miller decided to forego his collegiate career in order to turn pro. In October 2024, the youngster announced that he had officially signed with Puma.

Ad

In an interview with Forbes, Miller discussed his upcoming season, saying,

“The doors will open throughout the 2025 season. I feel like it will not only push my name nationally, but it will push it out globally as well.”

He went on to explain that his mindset for the upcoming year was focused on being better, while also staying patient.

“My mindset right now is always to improve in everything that I’m doing. To be better than I was last year. What are we good on? What do we need to speed up on? It’s being patient. I’m so used to getting the season started around this time. I tell myself each year, every time I go out for a race ‘go out and execute each race with the training I’ve always done’. If I trust it and execute it how I’ve trained, I know I’m capable.”

After his incredible campaign at the US Olympic Trials, Christian Miller has opted out of competitions completely. At the minute, the youngster plans to begin his season in April, competing at the Florida Relays and the Tom Jones invitational. Overall, his main focus for the season remains qualifying for the 2025 World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback