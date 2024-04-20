"Should be ashamed; "He acted like an idiot" - Fans react to high drama during Jordan Burroughs Vs Mitchell Mesenbrink bout 

The semifinal match between Jordan Burroughs and Mitchell Mesenbrink at the US Olympic Trials has become a hot topic in wrestling circles. Even though Burroughs won the match, he was booed at the end by the Penn State audience, sparking mixed reactions from fans worldwide.

Burroughs, a six-time World Champion and Olympic Gold medalist, powerfully trounced Mesenbrink, who had previously clinched gold at the 2023 World Championship. Although the match ended with an 8-3 win, it was the final moments of the match that grabbed the most attention.

Mesenbrink, unaware of the blown whistle at the end, continued wrestling. Reacting, Burroughs pushed Mesenbrink's head to the ground. Mitchell later apologized to Burroughs which according to a video captured by a fan was not well accepted. Consequently, the entire Penn State audience booed Burroughs.

Fans on social media have shown mixed reactions to this incident. FloWrestling shared a video explaining the entire incident on its X account.

One of the netizens supporting Jordan Burroughs left a comment stating,

"Anyone who boo'd Burroughs should be ashamed."

"Got booed for out smarting/wrestling him on the mat." Another fan chimed in.

Another fan taking Mesenbrink's side stated the reason behind why Jordan Burroughs was booed,

"Cause he acted like a idiot and stalled the whole time."

At least mention that JB took a full 10 seconds after any whistle to ‘fix his socks’ or figure out where he should line up. Everyone complained about the blood time in 133 at NCAAs but it’s not a problem at OTT? Psu fans want to watch watch wrestling not stalling." Another fan added in their two pence.

"In my opinion is very shameful and disheartening. Seeing how people boo the best American wrestler in history." A fan wrote, disappointed by the disrespect towards one of the best players.

One netizen focused on siding with both wrestlers and said, "Booing JB all match was ridiculous. But no need to shove Mesenbrink either."

Jordan Burroughs announces retirement

2023 Final X Wrestling

After having an extraordinary career, the 35-year-old champion Jordan Burroughs announced his retirement at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater after qualifying for his 11th World Wrestling Championships.

He stated that his performance for the 2024 Olympics will be his last and added that he wants to compete against Kyle Dake and Zaurbek Sidakov.

"I have a lot of bumps, I have a lot of miles on my body," said Burroughs (via nj.com). In 2024, I'm going to ride off into the sunset, regardless of performance, regardless if I make the team. I want to wrestle Kyle Dake and Zaurbek Sidakov again. That's my last year of competition."

Burroughs also revealed that he thought 2020 was going to be his last year.

"I thought 2020 was going to be it and it didn't end the way I wanted to. At every point you re-evaluate, you assess where you are physically. At this point things are starting to hurt, linger a little longer."

Burroughs further added,

"It's about that time for me, and my kids are getting older. You know, 2024 feels like it's time. I can walk away with peace, knowing I did what I could."

