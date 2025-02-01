"Should've stuck with my original plan to become a teacher"- Allyson Felix visits daughter's school amid busy schedules

Allyson Felix shared a glimpse of her time with her daughter, Camryn, amid busy schedules. The sprinter also welcomed another child into her family in April 2024, her son, Trey.

Felix, who is one of the most renowned American sprinters of all time, runs her business, Saysh, and is also one of the biggest advocates for the maternal health of Black women. Fulfilling multiple roles, she has a tight schedule, and amid this, she also found time to be a great mother.

Felix recently shared a selfie on her Instagram story, where she stood in her daughter's school library. She revealed that despite spending her day attending several meetings and juggling her busy schedule, she made time to help out her daughter in school. She wrote in the story:

Trending

"Spent the day taking my meetings from my mobile office (aka my card) so I could sneak in some time helping out in the library at Cammy's school. Sn: Maybe I should've stuck with my original plan to become a teacher.🤔 "

Allyson Felix's Instagram story

Allyson Felix frequently uploads updates with her family on social media and recently shared a few glimpses of them on her Instagram stories. In the first one, she held her son, Trey, in her arms and wrote:

"Life has been so heavy holding on to my loves❤️ "

Following this, Felix shared another story, which had a picture of her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, sitting with her daughter on the couch. She wrote in the story's caption:

"My whole world."

Allyson Felix opened up about how giving birth to her first-born helped her overcome fears

Allyson Felix had a very traumatic experience during her first pregnancy, with the Nike controversy and her suffering from severe preeclampsia during the birth. Reflecting on this experience, she recently opened up about how this pushed her toward finding her voice in her recent appearance at the women's sports reception in Davos, by 'The Female Quotient.'

Along with this, Felix also revealed another hardship, saying that her daughter was in the NICU for a month after her birth.

“I did the work. Didn't want to ruffle any feathers. Just very focused on accomplishing the goals that I had and it wasn't until going through very real-life situations that it pushed me from that and so I had my daughter and I had a really traumatic birth experience with her and I suffer from severe preeclampsia and my daughter was in the NICU for a month and that experience just changed me,” Allyson Felix said.

She added:

“I think it really helped me to find my voice and it allowed me to say, ‘Okay, it's alright to have an opinion on something. It's okay to push for change in certain areas if it's needed’. "

Allyson Felix retired in 2022, and the last competition of her career was the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has had an incredible career, winning 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback