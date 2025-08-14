Silesia Diamond League 2025: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The Silesia Diamond League 2025 is set to kick off on August 15, 2025 at the Silesia stadium in Chorzów, Poland. The track meet will feature some of the fastest athletes in the world competing in some of their final races of the season before shifting their focus to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
The track meet will be conducted over two days, with Day 1 - August 15, 2025, featuring three events, namely the women's pole vault, high jump, and shot put. Day 2 - August 16, 2025, will feature sprint events along with other popular long-distance events in the Diamond League discipline.
Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in the women's 100m. This would be the American athlete's second Diamond League appearance of the season. Moreover, Femke Bol will be competing in the women's 400m hurdles. On the other hand, the men's 100m sprint has an incredible lineup of athletes that includes Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, and Noah Lyles among others.
Silesia Diamond League 2025: Complete schedule and order of events
Here is the complete schedule of the Silesia Diamond League 2025. All the times mentioned are in Eastern Time (ET).
August 15, 2025 - Friday
9:30 AM - Pole Vault Women
9:40 AM - High Jump women
9:50 AM - Shot Put Women
August 16, 2025 - Saturday
8:00 AM – Hammer Throw Men
8:00 AM – Hammer Throw Women
8:05 AM – DL Shot Put Men
8:07 AM – 1500m Handbike Men
8:17 AM – 100m Para Men
8:25 AM – 4 x 400m Men
8:35 AM – 800m Wheelchair Men
8:53 AM – Women's 200m Para
9:01 AM – Diamond League Men's High Jump
9:16 AM – Diamond League Women's Long Jump
9:20 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Heat A
9:29 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Heat B
9:33 AM – Diamond League Men's Pole Vault
9:40 AM – Men's 110m Hurdles
9:52 AM – Women's 800m
10:04 AM – Diamond League Women's 400m
10:16 AM – Women's 3000m
10:35 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Final
10:44 AM – Diamond League Women's 1500m
10:53 AM – Diamond League Men's Javelin Throw
10:58 AM – Diamond League Men's 100m
11:08 AM – Diamond League Women's 400m Hurdles
11:18 AM – Diamond League Men's 1500m
11:32 AM – Diamond League Women's 200m
11:42 AM – Diamond League Men's 400m Hurdles
11:53 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m
Silesia Diamond League 2025: Where and how to watch
The Silesia Diamond League 2025 will be livestreamed on the official Diamond League YouTube channel in selected territories as well as be brodcast on the Flosports app and FloTrack.