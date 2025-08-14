Silesia Diamond League 2025: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The Silesia Diamond League 2025 is set to kick off on August 15, 2025 at the Silesia stadium in Chorzów, Poland. The track meet will feature some of the fastest athletes in the world competing in some of their final races of the season before shifting their focus to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

Ad

The track meet will be conducted over two days, with Day 1 - August 15, 2025, featuring three events, namely the women's pole vault, high jump, and shot put. Day 2 - August 16, 2025, will feature sprint events along with other popular long-distance events in the Diamond League discipline.

Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in the women's 100m. This would be the American athlete's second Diamond League appearance of the season. Moreover, Femke Bol will be competing in the women's 400m hurdles. On the other hand, the men's 100m sprint has an incredible lineup of athletes that includes Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, and Noah Lyles among others.

Ad

Trending

Silesia Diamond League 2025: Complete schedule and order of events

Here is the complete schedule of the Silesia Diamond League 2025. All the times mentioned are in Eastern Time (ET).

August 15, 2025 - Friday

9:30 AM - Pole Vault Women

9:40 AM - High Jump women

9:50 AM - Shot Put Women

August 16, 2025 - Saturday

8:00 AM – Hammer Throw Men

8:00 AM – Hammer Throw Women

8:05 AM – DL Shot Put Men

Ad

8:07 AM – 1500m Handbike Men

8:17 AM – 100m Para Men

8:25 AM – 4 x 400m Men

8:35 AM – 800m Wheelchair Men

8:53 AM – Women's 200m Para

9:01 AM – Diamond League Men's High Jump

9:16 AM – Diamond League Women's Long Jump

9:20 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Heat A

9:29 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Heat B

9:33 AM – Diamond League Men's Pole Vault

9:40 AM – Men's 110m Hurdles

9:52 AM – Women's 800m

10:04 AM – Diamond League Women's 400m

10:16 AM – Women's 3000m

10:35 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m Hurdles – Final

Ad

10:44 AM – Diamond League Women's 1500m

10:53 AM – Diamond League Men's Javelin Throw

10:58 AM – Diamond League Men's 100m

11:08 AM – Diamond League Women's 400m Hurdles

11:18 AM – Diamond League Men's 1500m

11:32 AM – Diamond League Women's 200m

11:42 AM – Diamond League Men's 400m Hurdles

11:53 AM – Diamond League Women's 100m

Silesia Diamond League 2025: Where and how to watch

The Silesia Diamond League 2025 will be livestreamed on the official Diamond League YouTube channel in selected territories as well as be brodcast on the Flosports app and FloTrack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More