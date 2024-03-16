Simone Biles attends husband Jonathan Owens' contract signing with Chicago Bears via FaceTime

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens recently shared how his wife played a role in the contract signing process as the NFL safety signed a two-year free-agent agreement with the Chicago Bears. With this contract, he will now represent the Bears for the next two seasons.

Owens was previously a part of the Green Bay Packers as he had inked a one-year contract with the football team in 2023.

During his tenure with the Packers, Jonathan Owens recorded 84 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended across 17 games. According to the Bleacher Report, Owens made seven tackles in the two playoff games he played for the team.

Chicago Bears posted pictures of their new additions on their Instagram (IG) handle, which included a picture of Owens Face Timing his wife during the signing.

Owens reposted this photo of his on IG story, mentioning that Simone Biles was part of the entire process and attended the signing, captioning the post:

“Had to make sure my lady was there through every step of it all 🤞🤎.”

He had earlier shared the news about signing a new contract through an IG post with his followers, writing:

“Just following his plan 🙏🏽 Excited for this new journey, let’s get it!!! 🐻⬇️.”

Biles was elated and responded to the post, writing:

“🤍🤍🤍so proud of you baby! can’t wait to see what this year holds! BEAR DOWN.”

Biles reaction image via Instagram

Since being in a relationship, Biles and Owens have been each other’s backbone and are known for flaunting their relationship on social media platforms.

On May 6, 2023, they got hitched for the second time in Cabo San Lucas in a luxurious wedding ceremony after marrying in an intimate courthouse wedding on April 22, 2023.

How many pets does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles of Team United States at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the Artistic World Gymnastics Championships, previously owned two bulldogs named Lilo and Rambo, born on Nov. 28, 2017, and Jan. 8, 2020. Owens also had a pet bulldog named Zeus, born in 2019.

Biles with the three dogs on her 27th birthday shared by Owens on his Instagram (IG) story.

After their wedding, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are now parents to these three dogs, with the couple frequently posting pictures of their adorable pets.