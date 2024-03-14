Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens as the Chicago Bears welcome him into their team

Simone Biles extended her heartfelt support to her husband Jonathan Owens after he signed a 2-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Previously with the Green Bay Packers, Jonathan Owens played for the team for about 10 months. His move to the Chicago Bears took social media by storm, with fans congratulating the NFL player and wishing him great success.

On the announcement of the news by the Chicago Bears, Biles started trending on X alongside husband Owens as fans light-heartedly joked about it.

"He's definitely Simone Biles' husband," wrote a fan.

The couple has been very supportive of each other and never shy away from appreciating each other publicly. Even during Biles' withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns, Owens stood by her and helped her overcome adversity.

Biles recently took to her Instagram story to cheer on her husband as he was welcomed to the Chicago Bears.

In a series of tweets, Biles expressed her excitement to go to Chicago as her husband joined the new team.

"just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!," she tweeted.

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha," she tweeted expressing her excitement.

Simone Biles' Rio Olympic Campaign

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Simone Biles made her Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Biles qualified for all five events she was participating in, of which she topped the qualifying rounds for four events. She won her first gold medal in the team event, contributing a score of 61.833 points to the team's pool.

Team USA won the gold medal with a lead of eight points from the silver medalists, achieving a total score of 184.897 points. Biles defeated her teammate Aly Raisman to clinch the gold medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 62.198 points.

The American won the bronze medal in the balance beam final with a final score of 14.733. During the balance beam, Biles grabbed the beam by her hands which led to a mandatory 0.5 point deduction. Furthermore, she went on to win the gold medal in the floor exercise scoring 15.966 points.

Simone Biles' Rio Olympics campaign was historic as she became the first American woman to win four Olympic gold medals.