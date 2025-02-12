Simone Biles' coach Cecile Landi's daughter reacts to her mother's floor performance at 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Simone Biles' coach, Cecile Landi's daughter, recently reacted to a video of her mother's performance during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The video features the young coach Landi during the floor performance.

Cecile Canqueteau Landi represented France in women's artistic gymnastics at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta. During the team optionals, she delivered an impressive floor exercise routine and earned a score of 9.700. The French team finished in eighth place overall.

Her flashback video during the games was recently shared on Instagram via International Gymnast Magazine, accompanied by a caption:

"NCAA coach flashback of the week: Cécile Canqueteau-Landi (France). Currently the University of Georgia Co-Head Coach. Brought to you by AAI (American Athletic Inc.)"

The coach's daughter, Juliette Landi, reshared the video on her Instagram Story and gave an emoji reaction.

Screenshot of Juliette Landi's Instagram Story/ Source:Instagram/ @juliette_landi

Landi began gymnastics at age of five and joined the training center in Marseille at nine. She represented France in international competitions, including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. After retiring, she transitioned to coaching and moved to the US in 2004. Alongside her husband, Laurent Landi, she coached at WOGA in Texas. In 2017, the couple joined World Champions Center, coaching elite athletes like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. In 2024, Cecile Landi became the co-head coach of the University of Georgia's women's gymnastics program.

Under the guidance of coach Landi, Biles secured a total of six Olympic medals and multiple World Championship medals. At the 2024 Paris games, she earned four medals, three of which were gold. In addition, the gymnast won five gold medals during the 2019 World Championships.

Simone Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, reflects on her 1996 Olympic Games floor performance

Coach Cecile Landi and Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics. - Source: Getty Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 - Source: Getty

In October 2021, Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi reflected on her experience at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She described it as the most memorable competition of her career.

She recalled competing alongside her closest friends and delivered one of her best floor routines. She expressed gratitude and acknowledged the support of her teammates, coaches, and family, who played a significant role in her journey.

Reflecting on her memorable 1996 Olympic event, the coach wrote on Instagram:

"In 96 I competed with my best friends at the most incredible meet of my career and did one of my best floor routine! Forever grateful for my teammates, coaches and family! Now let’s be real….. How was this 25 years ago!!!! I was almost 17 and I’m about to be 42 😰 I would tell my young self, be ready for the ride it’s going to be an incredible one with a lot of ups and downs but so worth it❤️"

In 2023, Cecile Landi and her husband, Laurent Landi, were honored into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame for their contribution to the sport. As coaches, they trained 11 gymnasts from the US Women's Senior National Team. Under their guidance, the elite athletes have won numerous titles and medals in Olympic games.

