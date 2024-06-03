Simone Biles creates history as she claims ninth all-around title at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in dominant display

Simone Biles has made history all over again, storming to her ninth Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships all-around title. On her way to this all-around gold, the gymnast also picked up the title for each of the four individual events.

Biles had started off her campaign at the nationals looking flawless. After a gold-medal winning season debut at the U S Core Hydration Classic, the American only got better on home ground.

Competing at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, she posted an all-around score of 60.45 on her opening day of competition, becoming the first woman in this Olympic cycle to cross that 60-point mark. The first day of action also saw the 26-year-old post a 15.800 on the vault, the highest score in any event by a gymnast.

On Sunday, Simone Biles stumbled slightly in her routines but was still the dominant force on all apparatuses. The American opened her night on the balance beam, walking away with 14.800 which matched her opening day score, despite a small hop on the landing.

Next, the World Champion took to the floor, putting so much power on her triple-double ‘Biles II’ that she ended up stepping slightly out of bounds. Her signature Yurchenko double pike vault was a similar story, with an abundance of power causing her to roll onto her back.

However, a testimony to the difficulty levels of her skills, Simone Biles still walked away with scores of 15.100 and 15.000 in both events respectively.

The American wrapped up her night with a 14.400 on the uneven bars, as the Dickies Arena broke out in raucous applause for her. With this, Biles extended her record as the most successful gymnast at the US Championships.

Simone Biles on her Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships outing

Simone Biles couldn't have dreamed of a better start to her Olympic year. With two dominant displays at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic and Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she has all but booked her berth at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to NBC after her win in Texas, the gymnast expressed pride over her performance, saying,

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing at this time in the year. Just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice.”

Simone Biles will next be in action between June 27th and 30th, heading to the Target Centre in Minneapolis for the U.S Olympic Team Trials.