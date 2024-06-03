"Simone Biles should be discussed as one of the greatest athletes"- Fans react to gymnast's record-extending ninth all-around national title triumph

Simone Biles has once again rewritten the record books as she claimed her ninth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024, the most anyone has ever won. Fans online were left amazed by the seven-time Olympic champion yet again, with several gymnastics enthusiasts hailing her as the greatest ever.

Biles started her 2024 Olympic season campaign last month at the U.S. Classic. She made a statement with gold medal victories on all-around and floor experience. Biles scored 59.500 for the all-around triumph, and nearly ten days later, she bettered her score to cross the 60 mark for the first time since the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Biles scored 60.450 on the first day of senior women's competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and a day later, she totaled her tally to a massive 119.750. The 27-year-old won the all-around national title nearly six points clear of second place Skyle Blakely, who earned 113.859. Kayla Dicello finished third with 110.800.

Alongside the all-around national title, Simone Biles also swept all four individual apparatuses. Her individual scores read: 15.000 on the vault, 14.400 on uneven bars, 14.800 on the balance beam, and 15.100 on floor exercise. Fans online were highly impressed with gymnastics greats’ sensational performance, hailing her as the greatest ever in the whole of sports.

"Simone Biles should be (but isn’t by many) discussed as one of the greatest athletes to ever live. Gymnasts never, ever have careers as long and successful as hers. Ever," a fan wrote.

"Genuinely one of the most dominant athletes of all time," another fan declared.

"She is so goated it’s crazy," a user expressed.

During the U.S. Gymnastics Championships final day, Biles motivated Suni Lee after the Tokyo Olympic champion fell while performing a routine. Fans took notice of the incident as well and were impressed with the nine-time national champion's all-around personality.

"Beyond her sports accolades: Simone Biles is genuinely just a good person. Not only is she a stellar teammate, active in her community, works for Foster kids, she uses her voice to make a difference in the lives of her fellow athletes and the people around her. 100%," a fan remarked.

"Women’s sports rock! What a courageous stellar athlete!" a user claimed.

"And she makes it look so smooth and effortless. Congratulations," another fan expressed.

“I couldn't be more proud”- Simone Biles delighted after dominating U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Barring 2017 and 2020, Simone Biles has won the all-around national title every year since her first triumph in 2013. She also swept all five medals for the second time in her career, with the first instance dating back to 2018.

Speaking with NBC after sweeping the podiums, Biles claimed that she was happy and proud of her performance. The seven-time Olympic champion expressed she was building her confidence ahead of the U.S. Trials.

"Today, it was just getting out there and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris," Biles said.

She added:

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice."