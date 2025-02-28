Simone Biles drops 4-word reaction on landing back in US after end of honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles expressed her thoughts as she and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, landed back in the U.S. after the end of their honeymoon. The couple had flown to South Africa for the honeymoon following Valentine's Day earlier this month.

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after three years of dating, but their respective career commitments not only delayed their honeymoon, but they were also in a long-distance relationship until last November.

The couple finally took off for the honeymoon after celebrating Valentine's Day. After an adventurous trip across tropical Africa, Biles announced on Friday that they had landed back in the U.S. She was seemingly emotional, writing:

"back in the US 🥹."

Simone Biles' Instagram story

The couple spent the first week of their honeymoon safari riding in the wildlife parks and had close encounters with several animals, including lions and tigers. They retreated back to a serene resort in their final days and are now back to their home in Houston, Texas.

Biles was earlier living with Owens in Chicago during the NFL regular season and attended all of his NFL games from November. Earlier that year, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens skipped nearly a week of the Bears' pre-season training camp to support Biles.

"I told my agent to put in people's ear' - Jonathan Owens on how he convinced Chicago Bears to release him for Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Byard on Intercepted, Jonathan Owens revealed that he spread the word about his wife Simone Biles competing at the Olympics in the Chicago Bears' camp. The news eventually reached the front office, and they granted him leave for a few days.

I told my agent and I was like, just put it in people’s ear so you know you walk around with people in the building and like 'you know the Olympics', just kind of putting the bug in and then my agent, he was talking to somebody upstairs, just letting them know and having conversation,” Jonathan Owens said

Owens further revealed that he was asked to pick the number of days he wanted off.

"“They basically asked me what days did I want to miss and I gave them, I said the 29th or the 3rd (August). I said these are the two finals that I wanna be able to check out and they ended up like 'both dates are fine',” Owens added.

The 29-year-old was able to cheer Biles during the team and all-around finals, both of which she won. While Owens left after the all-around finals, Biles won another gold medal in the vault exercise and a silver in the floor exercise.

