Simone Biles drops cheeky caption while showing off glimpses from luxury island vacation

Simone Biles is currently enjoying a luxury island vacation with a handful of friends. As she makes the most of the outing, the gymnast shared some snaps of her trip with fans, while penning a cheeky note that showed off her sense of humor.Biles is vastly considered to be the greatest gymnast of all-time. Over the course of her career, she's competed in three back-to-back Olympic Games, winning 11 medals to make her the most successful American gymnast at the Olympics. The 28-year-old has also won a whopping 30 World Championships medals, 23 of which are gold. Her feats make her the most decorated gymnast of all-time.Most recently, Simone Biles has been taking some time away from her sport to enjoy life with her friends and family. The American is currently on vacation in the British Virgin Islands and shared glimpses of her trip with fans, writing,“God forbid a girl uses her passport.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs she enjoys her break from gymnastics, Biles has certainly made the most of her passport this year. The Olympic champion has enjoyed multiple vacations in 2025, including trips to Switzerland and South Africa with her husband Jonathan Owens.Simone Biles stuns as she shares glimpses of her time on a yachtBiles at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)As she enjoys her vacation, Simone Biles has made sure to give fans regular glimpses of her outings. The 28-year-old recently shared snaps of herself on a yacht, leaving her followers on social media speechless.In the photos, the gymnast has donned a cute blue bikini paired with a tight-fitting white tank top. She accessorised her look with a silver and diamond chain, a cute black bucket hat, and some classy goggles. She captioned the photos,“No crying on the yacht.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the gymnastics end of things, the last time Simone Biles was seen in action was at the Paris Olympics. While there, the American helped USA reclaim the team gold medal. Individually, Biles won the gold medals on the all-around and vault events, while settling for silver on the floor.For the American, her performance in Paris marked an important milestone as she successfully completed her comeback after suffering from mental health issues at the Tokyo Olympics. For her heroics at the 2024 Games, Biles has been honoured with multiple awards this year, including the Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, and the ESPY for the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women's Sports.