Simone Biles drops major life update as Olympian and husband Jonathan Owens embark on a long-awaited getaway

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple of the sporting world. Recently, the duo embarked on an important and long-awaited getaway, with Biles sharing the news on social media.

Ad

Biles and Owens first met in March 2020, when the gymnast reached out to the NFL player on the celebrity dating app Raya. The two quickly hit it off, and went public with their relationship just five months later.

On Valentine's day in 2022, the couple got engaged. They were married a year later, first in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas, before heading to Cabo, Mexico for grander celebrations. Over the course of their relationship, Biles and Owens have given fans regular updates about their day-to-day life together.

Ad

Trending

Most recently, Simone Biles took to her Instagram story to reveal that she and Owens were finally heading off to their honeymoon, nearly two years after they got married. Sharing a snap of her and the Chicago Bears safety posing for a mirror selfie alongside massive bags of luggage, she wrote,

“Off to our honeymoon. 2 years later.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles celebrates Jonathan Owens completing seven years in the NFL

Biles and Owens at the Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears NFL game (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are each other's biggest cheerleaders. The two are vocal about their undying support for one other, and most recently, Biles celebrated her husband completing seven years in the NFL.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos of herself and Owens on the NFL field, and captioned them,

“Will support my man till the very end. Proud of you 36! Year 7 in the books.”

Ad

For his own part, Owens has been just as big a hype man for his wife. In 2024, the NFL star travelled to every single one of Biles' competitions, including the US Core Hydration Classic, the US National Championships, the US Olympic Trials, and the Paris Olympics.

After Biles' incredible 2024, Owens made expressed his feelings about the gymnast's success on social media, writing,

“Greatness. I love you so much baby. You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medallist and counting!!! So proud to be your husband.”

Ad

After the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has been enjoying some time away from gymnastics, and has been making the most of her vacation by cheering for Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears from the sidelines at multiple NFL Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback