Simone Biles flaunts series of chic looks while revealing unseen highlights time in Australia

Simone Biles recently took some time off from her hectic schedule to pay a visit to Australia. The gymnast donned a series of chic outfits for her trip as she met the likes of singer Alex Warren, and she was quick to share unseen highlights from her time in the land down under with fans.Biles is widely regarded as one of the best gymnasts of all-time. Her career has seen her win 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, a feat that no one else has achieved in the history of the sport. The American was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, and she's since been enjoying a hiatus from competitions.Recently, Simone Biles enjoyed a quick trip to Australia. While there, the gymnast flexed her stylish outfits as caught up with singer Alex Warren and fellow gymnast Heath Thorpe. Sharing snaps from her outing to the land down under on Instagram she wrote,“australia🇦🇺🦘🐨💙.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Biles 2025 has been a year of international travel. As she takes a break from competing, the gymnast has enjoyed trips around the globe, exploring Switzerland and South Africa with her husband Jonathan Owens.Simone Biles reveals how she wants to end her gymnastics careerBiles at a Netflix event (Image Source: Getty)Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts to have graced the sport. At 28 years old, she has three Olympic Games and many more World Championships under her belt. As the American enjoys some time away from the mat after a hectic Olympic year, many fans have been speculating about her retirement.Recently, in a conversation with Olympics.com, Biles reflected on how she want to end her career, saying,“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment. Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of.”“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending,” she went on to add.Simone Biles was last seen in action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. While there, the American successfully overcame the ghost of her Tokyo Olympics experience to lead the USA to a team gold medal. Individually, Biles’ outing in Paris saw her win two golds and one silver medal.