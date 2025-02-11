Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi makes her feelings known as the gymnast visit her new training center in Athens with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently visited her former coach Cecile Landi's new training center in Athens, Georgia, sharing a glimpse of the trip on social media. The 27-year-old was accompanied by her husband Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast posted photos featuring Owens, Cecile, and her husband Laurent Landi, on social media. Biles, seen wearing a red sweatshirt with 'Georgia' written across it, added a shot of the newly built training facility.

Biles took to Instagram to share her weekend trip and captioned it:

"A weekend in Athens. Go dawgs ❤️"

Cecile Landi reshared her post on her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt message that read:

"Loved having you here with Jonathan! You're welcome back anytime."

Screenshot of Cecile Landi's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @cecilelandi

Simone Biles' career highlights include 11 medals, including seven golds. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she secured gold in the individual all-around, team, and vault events, and a silver on floor exercise. Beyond the Olympics, the gymnast has clinched 30 World Championship medals, including 23 golds.

Simone Biles' coach reflects on her new role at the University of Georgia's women's gymnastics team

Cecile Landi with Simone Biles during the Paris 2024 Olympics. - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Simone Biles' longtime coach Cecile Landi started a new chapter in her coaching career. After years of guiding Biles to Olympic and World Championship success, Landi took on the role of co-head coach at the University of Georgia's women's gymnastics team.

She shared that her move to Georgia marks a significant shift, but it doesn't mean she is leaving her role at the World Champions Center in Texas. She assured fans that she would continue coaching alongside her husband, Laurent Landi, at the gym where Biles trained for years.

The gold medalist congratulated her coach after she shifted to a new role. Biles said:

"Congratulations, Cecile. I can't think of a more deserving person. Can't wait to see what the future holds for UGA Gymnastics!. "Y'all are in GREAT hands!"

Landi, a former elite gymnast who competed in the 1996 Olympics before transitioning into coaching, coached Biles from 2017 to 2014. She gained recognition as a coach at WOGA (Word Olympic Gymnastics Academy) in Texas before joining the World Championships Center.

Under Cecile Landi's guidance, Simone Biles clinched six Olympic medals, including three golds at the 2024 Paris Games, as well as multiple World Championship titles.

