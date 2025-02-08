Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi makes her feelings known with supportive message for Georgia Gymdogs after narrow loss to Auburn

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, expressed her feelings after her side, Georgia Gymdogs, faced a defeat against Auburn on Friday (Feb 7). The Gymdogs lost the meet by a margin of 0.100 points with Auburn scoring 197.300 while Georgia managed 197.200.

This was the fourth defeat for the Gymdogs in this 2025 season. Notably, the 197.200 score Gymdogs posted on Friday was also their season-high score so far. Lily Smith produced an impressive performance for Landi's side and scored 9.900 in floor exercises and 9.950 in the beam balance.

Following the meet, Landi took to her Instagram handle to share the result of the meet and further expressed her feelings for her team. She wrote:

"So proud of this team!!! Better each week! Go Dawgs"

Screenshot of Landi's Instagram story feat her reaction to Georgia's defeat against Auburn (Image via: Landi's Instagram)

The Georgia Gymdogs will face Arkansas next on Friday (Feb 14) at the Stegeman Coliseum. Landi's side is ahead in a head-to-head contest against Arkansas so far with 12 wins to the latter's nine.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi shares her thoughts on NIL programs

Cecile Landi (right) with Simone Biles after the team finals on the day four of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Cecile Landi recently explained the pros and cons of NIL deals and programs in a collegiate athlete's career. This comes just before she started her tenure with the Georgia Gymdogs as co-head coach in the 2025 season.

Landi shared that NIL also has a disadvantageous side to it as it gives the athletes an extra bit of pressure. Additionally, she mentioned that college athletes should emphasize on enjoying their college life more as they would have a lot of time to think about money and career in the future.

She said (via Flipping Out With Bridget Sloan, 22:29 onwards):

"Like social media, it's a blessing and a curse, great things can happen for the athletes but when it's an added amount of pressure, I feel it's unnecessary but that's part of it. It's just if you can get your school paid with your scholarship and get some money on your side to start your life better then it's great."

She added:

"But you still need to enjoy college life, you're still young and you have many years of worrying about making money, so just try to enjoy that."

During the conversation, Cecile Landi also shared that the young athletes cannot be always perfect which is fine as it is important for them to be themselves.

