Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi pens emotional note for late mother on World Cancer Day

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, recently expressed her feelings for her mother. Landi's mother passed away in 2023 due to cancer at the age of 68.

Since then, Landi has mentioned her mother on several occasions in her social media handles. On the eve of World Cancer Day 2025, Landi penned a heartfelt note in tribute to her mother.

Landi took to her Instagram handle to share a family picture including her mother on her stories. She remarked in the caption:

"I miss & think of you everyday"

Screenshot of Landi's Instagram story feat her mother (Image via: Landi's Instagram handle)

Cecile Landi has coached Biles across two quadrennial games in 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris. Additionally, Landi and her husband, Laurent also led Biles and her family-owned World Champions Center and bid goodbye to the WCC last year for a job at the University of Georgia women's gymnastics team.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi shares her future aspirations in her coaching career

Landi sitting beside Simone Biles at the Barcy Arena during the beam balance finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi recently opened up about her future goals for the upcoming season with the University of Georgia's gymnastics side. Landi joined the coaching staff of the program last year in April.

In an interview, Landi shared that her major objective for the 2025 season is to keep it healthy and happy which is a major part of her perspective. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is looking to make her team perform better than the previous seasons and eventually be a part of the SEC Championships. Landi stated (via Flipping Out With Bridget Sloan, 19:08 onwards):

"I would say it's very cliche, we want to have healthy and happy season, that's main thing and then after that, we want to improve on previous seasons and we want to be more consistent and we want to take one meet at a time and get better and see where it takes us. Obviously, SEC have nine teams and one team will be out, so that's the goal to be part of the SEC Championships and then hopefully beyond."

Cecile Landi's side Georgia Gymdogs has clinched three wins and faced three defeats so far this season. Their most recent victory came against Alabama last Friday (Jan. 31). Their next clash is an away meet against Auburn on Friday (Feb. 7).

