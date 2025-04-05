Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter makes feelings known as her mother's first season leading Georgia GymDogs comes to end

Simone Biles’ former coach Cecile Landi just finished her first year as the co-head coach of GymDogs, who secured third position in round two of the NCAA Washington Regional on Friday. Cecile’s daughter Juliette Landi penned a heartfelt note for her mother on her first successful year as the co-head coach of the University of Georgia's gymnastics team.

Cecile, an Olympian herself, participated in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. She played a monumental role in guiding Simone Biles to the road of Olympic medal glory. Cecile was part of the Biles’ coaching team when she won the all-around World Titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023. In April 2024, UGA announced that Cecile will be the new co-head coach and will be coaching alongside Ryan Roberts. Before joining the GymDogs, she was co-head coach alongside her husband, Laurent Landi, at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

In her recent Instagram story update, Juliette Landi reflected upon Cecile’s time with the UGA and praised her mother for guiding the team to a top 10 finish. She wrote:

“First season as the uga co-head coach completed! this season was SO special, this team as well. you helped them get to the top 10 for the first time in 6 years, and many more amazing accomplishments! proud as always!"

Screenshot of Instagram story of Juliette Landi (Source - @juliette_landi/instagram)

Once a strong competitor, with Suzanne Yoculan as their head coach, the GymDogs went on to win 10 NCAA titles, which included five consecutive titles from 2005-2009. But recent years proved to be some of the most struggling ones. Last season, they were ranked 18th nationally, but Cecile delivered on her promise and, within the year, brought the GymGogs back to the top 10.

Simone Biles will be the commencement speaker at WashU

Simone Biles will be the 2025 commencement speaker at Washington University's graduation ceremonies. She is a world-class athlete, but beyond that, she is a role model to young people around the world. Biles has been an open advocate about mental health, and her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental and physical well-being was a bold and inspiring step. Biles will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the commencement ceremony on May 12, 2025.

In an Instagram post by WashU, Simone revealed that she was going to be speaking at the 164th Commencement ceremony. She said:

"Hi, graduates, I am so excited to celebrate with you. Get ready for an unforgettable day because this isn’t a ceremony it’s a victory lap, see you on May 12."

The 28-year-old gymnast is one of the most decorated sports personalities of all time. Biles has won six individual all-around world titles in the years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2023. Simone Biles solidified her legendary status in the history of gymnastics with 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, and 23 World Championships titles.

