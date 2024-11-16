"Simone Biles' a freaking warrior"- Jonathan Owens opens up on the gymnast's ability to fight through injuries and expectations during Paris Olympics

Jonathan Owens highlighted Simone Biles' potential to push through difficult times, suffering from mental and physical challenges during the 2024 Olympic events.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from the women's team finals and individual all-around competition, citing her mental health issues. She experienced a condition called 'twisties', affecting her spatial awareness mid-air. However, her determination at the 2024 Paris Olympics helped her with three gold medals and one silver in the games.

In Netflix's 'Simone Biles: Rising' series, the NFL player spoke on Biles' resilience during his stay at Le Grand Mazarin Hotel while supporting her in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Speaking about her determination, Owens said:

"She's a freaking warrior, though, man. Like fighting through injuries. All outside effects and, you know, like I said, not doing for yourself, that's when you start to feel more pressure, you know, and you're not as free mentally."

Owens acknowledged his wife's ability to compete under immense pressure and shared how her dedication to focus on personal goals rather than external expectations has helped her with mental freedom.

Jonathan Owens opens up about supporting Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics

Jonathan Owens took a leave from his Chicago Bears team to travel to Paris to support his wife, as she represented Team USA during the 2024 Olympics. He recalled his moments, wanting to go to Paris but needing permission from his football team.

Owens said:

"It was something me and my agent talked about when we went in and I signed with the team. The Olympics coming up, and who my wife is, that was just something.. it was all respectful.

"We went to them and just asked, 'We would really appreciate it if he could go and support his wife,' and they were really cool about it. First-class organization. I just want to thank them so much even allowing me to go over and do that. I can't wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife, she really appreciates it," he added, via bleachereport.com.

Furthermore, in August 2024, Owens took it to Instagram, highlighting his support for Biles:

"Greatness (Goat symbol), I love you so much baby (heart symbol). You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9-time Olympic medalist and counting!!! So proud to be your husband."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met officially for the first time in March 2020. They got married in Houston, Texas, in 2023.

