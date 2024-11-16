Simone Biles gives a two-word reaction to her dream home's marble-lined decor

Simone Biles recently reacted to the washroom for her new house in Texas. The gymnast recently concluded the 2024 season after delivering a terrific performance at the Gold Over America Tour.

The 27-year-old had an eventful 2024 as she dominated the Paris Olympics in exceptional fashion. She took home four medals, of which three were gold and one was silver. Biles won her first gold of the 2024 Summer Games in the team all-around event, where she and her team earned a score of 171.296 points to stand atop the podium.

Following this, she clinched her second gold in the individual all-around event, where she scored 59.131 points to defeat Rebeca Andrade, who secured second place. The third gold was bagged by her in the vault exercise, where she scored 15.300 points. The gymnast also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Trending

Simone Biles then commenced her Gold Over America Tour, which started on September 16 in Oceanside and concluded recently on November 3 in Detroit. The American is currently in her off-season and has shared a glimpse of the washroom of her new house on her Instagram story.

She shared an image of her huge washroom, which has been designed entirely with white marble and has an exceptional bathtub installed in it. Mesmerized with it, Biles shared a two-word reaction, writing:

"I'm obsessed."

Biles’ Instagram story

Simone Biles spoke about the planning of her new house

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Simone Biles opened up about how the planning of her new house went. She said that her husband, Jonathan Owens, had let her make all the decisions about the interiors of the house. She showcased excitement about moving into her new house.

"Jonathan (Owens) is very low-key and let me lead with the design and build process. We feel so blessed to be able to build our dream home. We can’t wait to officially move in and expand our family one day," said Simone Biles.

The Olympic champion frequently shares updates about her new home on social media. She once shared a picture of her holding Owen's hand in their new home and penned a cute note on her Instagram story.

"Building our dream home. So lucky to do the thing called life with you," she said.

The American gymnast also became the most decorated gymnast of all time thanks to her Paris Olympics exploits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback