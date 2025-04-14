Simone Biles highlights the stark contrast between pictures she sends to her 'mother vs group chat'

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her contrasting pictures in the same outfit. The seven-time Olympic champion was on a dinner outing with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles was dressed in a black fitted top with a humorous pearl design. She had paired it with shiny silver pants and while Owens was missing from the picture, Biles shared two pictures in different poses to highlight the difference between the side she shares in her group chat and the side she shows to her mother.

“WHAT ARE WE WEARING TO DINNER”?????"

"the picture I send my mom vs the group chat"

Simone Biles' Instagram story

Biles was raised by her grandfather's second wife, Nellie Biles, after the couple adopted her at the age of six. She had spent the previous three years of her life in and out of foster care as her biological parents battled depression.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying her time in gymnastics after scripting a historic comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She became the second oldest woman in history to win the all-around title alongside winning gold medals in team and vault competitions as well.

"God truly gave you a gift" - Simone Biles once recalled emotional moment of support from mother

Simone Biles is easily one of the greatest gymnasts in history, and her adoptive parents deserve a lot of credit for that. Biles was enrolled in a gymnastics training center soon after the adoption, receiving overwhelming support from Ronald and Nellie Biles to pursue her talents.

"My family supported my gymnastics, cheering me on at meets both at home and away," Biles wrote in her 2016 memoir Courage to Soar: A Life in Motion, A Life in Balance. "And now that I was winning more, they began paying closer attention. 'Simone,' mom said, hugging me after I’d earned the all-around highest score at the 2008 South Padre Invitational meet, 'God truly gave you a gift.'”

Biles made her senior debut in 2013, and has never failed to win the US National Championships since. She won five medals on her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and has since added six more medals to her name.

The 28-year-old has admitted that she is nearing the end of her career, but hasn't hinted at retiring yet. She isn't certain to compete at the World Gymnastics Championships later this year either.

