Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens gush over hotel staff's cute gesture in latest family getaway

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently experienced a cute gesture on their latest family getaway. The couple received a sweet note and some snacks from hotel staff, and Biles made her feelings known about the same.

After a hectic 2024 that saw Biles compete at the Paris Olympics, the American gymnast and her husband have been making the most of their off-season, spending plenty of time together. They have taken several trips in 2025, enjoying an outing in Switzerland and a long honeymoon in South Africa.

Most recently, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens took a road trip to Austin to celebrate a friend's baby shower. During their stay in Austin, the hotel staff left the couple a note that read:

"Simone, you flip; Jonathan, you tackle; and together you score gold every day."

Sharing a snap of the staff’s sweet gesture on her Instagram stories, the gymnast wrote:

“The hotel left us a cute note and snack.”

Biles and Owens first met in 2020 on the celebrity dating app Raya during the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo quickly grew close and made their relationship official later that year. The couple got engaged in 2022 on Valentine's Day and were married a little over a year later.

Simone Biles received a touching birthday wish from Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple of the sporting world. The duo never shy away from showing their love for each other and often give fans glimpses into their everyday life together.

Recently, Biles celebrated her 28th birthday on March 14, 2025, and Owens penned a touching note for the occasion. Taking to Instagram, the Chicago Bears safety shared previously unseen snaps of himself and the gymnast, writing:

“Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything. Being married to you is everything I could've ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I'm so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby. I cherish every moment that we spend together. I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have enjoyed successful sporting careers. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, having won 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals. Meanwhile, Owens has spent seven years in the NFL, where he currently competes as a safety for the Chicago Bears.

