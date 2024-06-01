Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts ecstatically after she tops the all-around chart at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles is living up to expectations and dominating the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and no one is more excited about it than her husband, Jonathan Owens. After his wife's chart-topping performance, the NFL safety was quick to express his happiness for her.

Biles comes into these nationals as the defending champion in the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise.

The seven-time Olympic medalist had kickstarted her 2024 at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic, where she took gold in the all-around with a score of 59.500, putting her nearly two points clear from the rest of the field. At the Classic, she also won gold in the floor exercise and silver on the balance beam and uneven bars.

Now, performing at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles looks well on her way to defending her all-around crown.

After the first day of action in Fort Worth, Texas, the world champion leads the rankings with a score of 60.45. She is also the leader in all four individual events, having posted a 14.8 on the beam, a 15.2 on the floor, a 14.65 on the bars, and a 15.8 on the vault.

In reaction to this wife's amazing feat, Jonathan Owens took to X and wrote:

“My wife is the SHIT 🔥🔥.”

Jonathan Owens left amazed by Simone Biles’ Yurchenko double pike vault

This isn't the first time Simone Biles has left her husband amazed by her Gymnastics prowess. Earlier this month, Jonathan Owens was present live at the U.S. Classic as Biles stormed her way to her seventh title at the competition.

In Hartford, Connecticut, the Chicago Bears safety was left particularly impressed by his wife's eponymous Yurchenko double pike vault. As the Olympian launched herself off the table and twisted effortlessly in the air, fans could see Owens in the audience jump to his feet, clapping, cheering, and pumping his fists.

He even posted a video of his reaction to X, simply captioning it:

“15.6. Insane.”

Owens has always been vocal in his support for his wife. The first time he got to watch Simone Biles live in action was at the 2023 US Championships and he was left suitably stunned even back then.

Taking to Instagram after the competition, he posted:

“What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby.”

With her performance on Friday, May 31, Simone Biles is well on track to claim her ninth US Gymnastics Championships title, which would further her record as the most successful athlete at the competition.

The 26-year-old will next head to the U.S. Olympic trials in a bid to make it to her third straight Games, and fans can expect Owens to be right by her side rooting for her.