Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to the gymnast winning Laureus World Comeback of the year award

Jonathan Owens recently reacted to his wife Simone Biles' award win at the 2024 Laureus Awards Ceremony. Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist was awarded the Laureus Comeback of the Year award for her amazing resilience after coming back from a hiatus.

Biles was competing against numerous other prominent stars from various disciplines, such as Sebastian Haller from football and the South African rugby player Siya Kolisi.

However, Biles' prowess at the 2023 World Championships, where she clinched four gold medals (team exercises, all-around exercises, balance beam, and floor exercises), was enough for her to take the lead against the other nominees.

Owens, being a lifelong supporter of Biles, appreciated this achievement. The Chicago Bears player shared a reel dedicated to Biles by the Laureus' official Instagram page on his story with several emojis as the caption.

Jonathan Owens Instagram story

This is Simone Biles' second nomination for the Laureus Comeback of the Year award (the first one in 2022 was won by UK skateboarder Sky Brown). However, Biles has previously won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award thrice in her career in 2017, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

After the Ohio native was handed over the award in Madrid on Monday, Biles shared some kind words of gratitude during her acceptance speech. She said:

"It’s been a dream come true since I was a little girl to be receiving awards like this one day, so thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Simone Biles' comes to the support of Jonathan Owens after the latter faces backlash for his comments

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have been one of the most admired couples in the world of sports. The way both of them have supported each other through thick and thin is inspirational.

However, the couple is going through an avid controversy after Owen's comments on The Pivot podcast in 2023 went viral again. During the podcast, Owens said that he was the catch in his relationship with Biles.

Owing to this, Owens is facing the heat from the netizens. Amidst this brewing controversy, Biles has come forward and clarified Owens' statements. In a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Biles stated:

"First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him. So I think they were mad that he didn't include me in the interview, but he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it."

Simone Biles also added that the comment, Owens made were fabricated and sensationalized and also shared some kind words for her husband, Jonathan Owens.