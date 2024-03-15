Simone Biles' husband shares glimpse of "perfect night" with the gymnast and the couple's dogs

Four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles recently celebrated her 27th birthday at home on a cozy night with her husband and Chicago Bears newly signed football safety Jonathan Owens.

Owens shared pictures of his wife where she can be seen wearing a red top and covering herself in a blanket while lying on the sofa. In the background, one can also find the three bulldogs, Lilo, Rambo, and Zeus, who are the pets of the couple.

The former Green Bay Packers safety posted this on his Instagram (IG) story, captioning it as

“The perfect night 🤎”

Owens' IG story

Earlier, Owens had posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Simone Biles on the gymnastics star’s 27th birthday on his IG handle, stating:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you’re meant to be with, you’ve made me a better man in so many ways i can’t explain it. My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and i can’t wait to support you every step along the way 🤎”

Biles reacted to this special wish from Owens, adding:

“🤍😍 obsessed with you husband”

Biles reaction image

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ love story began when the two officially met through a dating app, Raya, in March 2020 as Biles made the first move. They confirmed dating each other with their followers on Instagram in August 2020.

In February 2022, the power couple got engaged after Owens proposed to her, with the two announcing the same on their social media on February 15, post-Valentine's Day.

On April 22, 2023, Biles and Owens married each other in an intimate courthouse wedding ceremony in Texas. They then exchanged vows again in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas on May 6, 2023, in a lavish ceremony in the presence of 144 guests.

Simone Biles at the FIG World Cup

Simone Biles celebrates after winning the all-around at the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Simone Biles has bagged three medals, including two gold and one silver, in her Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (FIG World Cup) career. Making her international debut at the senior level, she clinched the silver medal in the all-around in the FIG World Cup event in 2013 at the American Cup before claiming the gold two years later.

She then went on to clinch the gold medal at the Stuttgart World Cup in 2019, which was her first World Cup appearance outside of the USA.