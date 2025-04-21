Simone Biles joins Novak Djokovic, Rebecca Andrade in a special Real Madrid match invitation

Simone Biles recently received a special invitation to watch a Real Madrid football match on Sunday, April 20. The American artistic gymnast was joined by several famous personalities, including her gymnastics rival Rebecca Andrade and the tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Biles is one of the household names in the gymnastics community, having won 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Along with this, she has also excelled in the World Championships by winning 23 gold medals. Her most recent stellar performances came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and one silver.

The American gymnast is currently in her off-season, and amid this, she was recently invited to watch the football match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Here, she was joined by several other sports personalities, such as Andrade, Djokovic, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, and surfer Kelly Slater. Real Madrid's official Instagram account posted a picture of Biles alongside all of them and wrote:

"🙌 @DjokerNole, @SimoneBiles, @Mondo_Duplantis, @RebecaRAndrade and @KellySlater in attendance for the Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club match!"

The above-mentioned athletes have also traveled to Madrid to attend the 2025 Laureus Awards.

Simone Biles makes her feelings known about being a part of the Laureus award ceremony

Simone Biles recently sat for an interview with Laureus, where she opened up about being a part of the Laureus Award ceremony. She has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

She recalled the first time she received the award in her career, revealing that it was extremely special. She also exuded excitement in watching other athletes earn accolades at the event. Talking about this year's nominees, she said (as quoted by Olympics.com):

"Receiving my first Laureus Award from Nadia Comaneci, in 2017 is still one of my most cherished memories and this event is incredibly special to me."

She added:

"I’m excited to be in Madrid with everyone to celebrate so many amazing achievements as well as the wonderful work that Laureus does. The Nominees in every single category are so inspiring to me and I’m extremely proud to stand alongside so many others who competed at the top of their sport in 2024.”

Apart from Simone Biles, the other nominee is Mondo Duplantis, who is nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and will run against the tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz.

