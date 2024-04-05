Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attends Warriors vs Houston match

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was recently spotted enjoying the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA match alongside her husband Jonathan Owens.

The match saw the Warriors clinching a comfortable win and extending their unbeaten run to six matches. They were superbly led by their star player Steph Curry who scored 29 points in the game and was assisted by Klay Thompson.

The Biles-Owens couple being an ardent fan of basketball and Curry were in one of the premier seats of the arena as they experienced the scintillating performance of jersey No. 30 of the Warriors.

Owens took to his Instagram handle and shared some moments with his wife Biles from the arena. Owens, a Chicago Bears player, is looking to make most of his leisure time with his wife before the NFL starts in a few days.

Jonathan Owens' Instagram story

Interestingly, Biles has been an open admirer of Stephen Curry in the past. Besides she also had an affection for Curry's children Riley and Ryan. Back in 2017 in an interview with Sports Illustrated, she said:

"I haven’t had the chance to meet him, but his kids are absolutely adorable and I want to babysit them.”

Simone Biles: All you need to know about the legendary gymnast's career

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has been one of the most inspiring gymnasts of this generation. The Ohio native has shown immense consistency over the years and has proved her mettle irrespective of the tournament she has played. Besides, she is also tied with Shannon Miller for having the most Olympic medals for a gymnast.

Hailing from the Benfer Elementary School in House County, Biles started gymnastics at the tender age of six during a school trip. In her initial years, she was immensely helped by Aimee Boorman.

In her first Olympics in Rio, Biles clinched five medals including four gold medals in all-around, vault, floor exercise, and team. Besides, she clinched a silver and bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics even after withdrawing from most of the events due to her twisties.

Apart from her Olympic medal tally, the Ohio native also has produced some distinguished performances at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. She has been a World all-around champion six times, the World Vault champion two times, and the world beam balance champion four times in her career.

Moreover, in 2022 Simone Biles was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden. She is also the first female American gymnast to win a medal in every global event.