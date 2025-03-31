Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens set to welcome new addition to their family later this year

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently shared an exciting update about their life. The couple revealed that they will be making a new addition to their family later this year as they welcome a regal empire doberman into their lives.

Ad

Biles and Owens are already parents to three French Bulldogs, Liko, Rambo, and Zeus. Biles has been a dog mom to Lilo and Rambo for a long time, having adopted the former from Florida in 2018 and the latter from Ohio in 2020. Meanwhile, Owens got Zeus in 2019. Both the sporting stars often share updates of their pets with fans.

Most recently, Jonathan Owens revealed that the couple was going to be adding a Regal Empire Doberman to their family soon. The NFL star re-shared a story from @regalempiredobermans on Instagram that read,

Ad

Trending

‘Congratulations to @jowens and @simonebiles. They will be getting their Regal Empire Doberman later this year!!!!’

Owens captioned the story,

“🤞🏽🤞🏽.”

Via @jowens on Instagram

Simone Biles shares highlights from her time with husband Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens at the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers game (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles had an incredibly busy 2024 season. After dealing with heartbreak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was forced to pull out of multiple finals due to mental health issues, the American returned to the top of the gymnastics world last year.

Ad

After acing domestic competitions, winning the all-around titles at trh US Core Hydration Classic, the US Championships, and the US Olympic Trials, Biles headed to Paris for the 2024 Games. At the Paris Olympics, the 28-year-old helped USA reclaim the team gold medal, while winning the all-around and vault title individually, and clinching silver on the floor.

After her busy 2024, Simone Biles is now enjoying some time away from the sport. The American has been making the most of her time off, enjoying various activities and vacationing with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Recently, Biles shared a glimpse of her life on Instagram, captioning the carousel of photos,

Ad

“Just checking in.”

Ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first met in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the gymnast reached out to the NFL safety on the celebrity dating app Raya. The duo soon grew close and went public with their relationship later that same year.

In 2022, the couple got engaged after Owens proposed on Valentine's Day. They got married a little over a year later, first in a simple courthouse ceremony in Texas, before heading to Cabo, Mexico for grander celebrations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback