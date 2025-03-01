"Simone Biles knows I exist" - Clemson gymnast Brie Clark floored on special message from gymnast after landing first Biles move in NCAA history

Clemson gymnast Brie Clark experienced one of the most amazing days of her life on Friday, January 28, as she became the first gymnast in NCAA history to land any Simone Biles move. She received a touching message from the seven-time Olympic afterward, and her reaction on watching that was gold.

Ad

Clark landed the move during the Tigers' dominant win over Texas Women’s University and the University of New Hampshire, becoming the only fifth in history to perform it.

Biles was delighted on watching Clark's routine and commented:

"Congrats 🎉🎉🎉🎉🤭🤭🤭🤭," she commented

The eleven-time Olympic medalist dropped another comment, writing:

"& closing out black history month! YES MA’AM 😮‍💨 iktr!!!!!!!," she added

Clark's eyes lit up with joy, and her mouth opened wide in shock at seeing the comments. The gymnast eventually burst into smiles and said:

Ad

Trending

"Twice! She knows I exist. And she pushed some buttons to ....Simone commented twice."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Biles I is officially known as the double layout with a half twist, and the American gymnast got it named after her at the 2013 World Championship when she was 16 years old.

The 27-year-old has since four more skills added to her name. She even submitted her sixth on the uneven bars at the Paris Olympics but didn't perform it after failing to qualify for the individual medal.

However, she won the all-around, vault, and team titles, becoming the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Ad

Simone Biles on her gymnastics legacy

Simone Biles at the 3rd Annual Global Summit On Women's Mental Health - Source: Getty

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, with eleven Olympics and 30 world medals. After becoming the oldest woman in 75 years to win the Olympic all-around title, the gymnast said she was unsure of her legacy in the sport because her career was not over yet.

Ad

“Usually, if you’re using the word legacy, it means you’re done. So, I don’t have an answer for you,” Simone Biles (via Olympics.com)

While Biles confirmed she wasn't retiring yet, she is unsure of her participation in the 2028 LA Olympics and has hinted at retiring before it.

"I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done," she told Sports Illustrated when asked what competing at the LA 2028 Olympics would mean for her.

Biles has been on several vacations, including the honeymoon in South Africa with her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the gymnastics break after the Olympic Games, and is expected to compete at the 2025 World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback