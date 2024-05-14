Simone Biles' long-time coach Cecile Landi, who has been training the Olympic champion since 2017, opened up on several aspects of her preparation for the upcoming Olympic games. After withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics ahead of the team finals, Biles, along with her team, is working with a whole new approach to counter any aspect that can be a hurdle for her in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Cecile Landi has been appointed to lead Georgia’s women’s gymnastics team for the upcoming NCAA season to work at the World Champions Center with Biles and other gymnasts until next year. Landi appeared on the "All Things Gymnastics podcast" and spoke about several topics ranging from her new role as the head coach of Georgia’s women’s gymnastics team to Simone Biles' preparation for the upcoming Olympics.

On being asked about the different training methods that she has implied in this Olympic cycle compared to the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Cecile Landi revealed that they are focusing a lot more on her mental health along with the ongoing training sessions.

"She’s really in tune with how she’s feeling mentally and physically, speaking up about it, keeping up with her therapist weekly. She knows it’s important. We’ve scheduled a lot of appointments until the end and making sure she has that routine going ’cause she knows she needs it. It’s an escape and it’s also what helps her continue what she’s doing, ” Landi said. (Timestamp- 18:17)

Simone Biles' coach opens up on Tokyo Olympics withdrawal

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics came off as a shocker for fans. Her coach Cecile Landi opened up on their feelings after her withdrawal from the Olympics moments before the team final.

"We've had a lot of tears combined because as much as we're happy for Team USA, in the back, it was a little heartbreaking to know that she could've been out there and she could've, hopefully, earned some medals as well," she said.

Furthermore, Landi opened up on Biles taking a stand for herself in such a tough situation.

"I don't think I would have had the guts to say I'm not okay. I think I would have probably just crashed somewhere, and probably injured myself. I think for me, she's the first one at a meet at the biggest stage, to say 'I'm not okay'," she added.

Biles now gears up to participate in the Core Hydration Classic next week before turning her focus to the Olympic trials scheduled in June.