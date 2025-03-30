Simone Biles lashes out at blatant hate message indicating traumatic life incident from ‘random a** number’

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently shared a troubling text message she received. The message referenced the abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and made insensitive remarks about her personal life and marriage.

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar was found guilty of sexually abusing hundreds of underage athletes. Among them was the gold medalist. The doctor confessed to sexual assault and child pornography offenses in 2016.

Biles posted a screenshot of the Instagram message on her Instagram story on March 29, 2025. She added:

"Hope y'all are having a better day than me. These are the texts I receive from random a** numbers. Btw y'all are f*cking weird for this. "

Simone Biles Reflects on Nassar Abuse Scandal

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and other athletes spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the abuse they faced from former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Even though complaints were made in 2015, Nassar was still allowed to work with gymnasts for more than a year.

According to NBC News, a government report had revealed that the FBI mishandled the case by failing to investigate the allegations properly. This lack of action allowed Nassar to keep working with athletes at various institutions, including Michigan State University.

Reflecting on the case, Biles said:

“I don't want another young gymnast, or Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse." (via nbcnews.com)

During the testimony, Simone Biles shared how Nassar abused them while pretending to provide medical treatment and how their complaints were either dismissed or covered up. Some also accused the FBI of failing to take their claims seriously and even altering reports to downplay the situation. The hearing highlighted how the poor handling of the case had allowed Nassar’s abuse to continue despite multiple warnings.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and a government watchdog official also spoke at the hearing and explained how the agency failed in its duties. Wray, who was not in charge at the time, said the FBI was making changes, including better training for handling similar cases. He also confirmed that an agent involved in the case, who had mishandled the investigation, had been fired. However, survivors insisted that true justice would only come if everyone who ignored the abuse was also held responsible.

