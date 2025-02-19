Simone Biles and fellow gymnasts reacted to Madison Kocian's engagement announcement on social media. Kocian shared a heartfelt post featuring a series of photos with her fiancé, Jack Hughes.

Ad

Kocian is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold with Team USA and silver on the uneven bars at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also had a successful World Championship career, competing in 2014 and 2015, earning three golds, including one in uneven bars in 2015.

On February 18, the 27-year-old gymnast took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Jack Hughes, with her caption reading:

"Forever + ever🤍. I can’t wait to marry you, Jack! Feeling so thankful for a special weekend in La Jolla!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Simone Biles reacted to Kocian's engagement and commented

"congrats babe😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

Macy Toronjo, who is a part of the UCLA Bruins (Kocian's collegiate gymnastics team), wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE 🩵"

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter Juliette Landi commented:

"MADDIE OMG"

"CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️ @madison_kocian @jack._hughes," Ellie Black wrote.

Laurie Hernandez, a part of the 2016 Olympics team, said:

"CONGRATS!!"

Brooklyn Moors wrote:

"Congrats Maddie!!!🥹🥹🤍🤍"

Screenshot of comment on Madison Kocian's post/ Source: Instagram/ @madison_kocian

Biles and Kocian share a connection as both have trained under Cecile Landi's guidance in the United States.

Ad

Simone Biles once reflected on her first meeting with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears match - Source: Getty

In August 2024, during an interview with People.com, Simone Biles revealed how she and her husband first crossed paths. They met at a Texans game in 2019, but their official introduction happened in March 2020 through the dating app, Raya.

Ad

It was Biles who initiated the conversation. The gymnast shared that she found Owens attractive and reached out to say hello. She also noticed that he was in Houston, and they began chatting and eventually decided to meet in person a couple of weeks later.

Reflecting on the NFL player's first impression, Biles said:

"I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The duo tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Texas in April 2023. Just Weeks later, they celebrated their union with a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their friends and family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback