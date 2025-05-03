Simone Biles makes her feelings known on giving the 'Riders Up' call at the Kentucky Derby 2025

Simone Biles is gearing up to attend her first-ever Kentucky Derby. At the event, the gymnast has been chosen as the honoree who will make the ‘riders up' call, and she recently made her feelings known on taking on this important role.

The Kentucky Derby is America's oldest and best-known horse race. The event, which is also known as the ‘Run for the Roses’, features 20 horses and their riders lining up at Churchill Downs in a bid for glory. Each year, a famous personality is bestowed with the honour of making the ‘riders up’ call, which signals riders to mount their horses and lead them down the Paddock Runway to the track.

At the upcoming 151st Kentucky Derby, World and Olympic champion Simone Biles will be announcing the ‘riders up’ call. Reflecting on taking on this exciting opportunity, the gymnast told WHAS11:

"I'm not that nervous. Everyone's making me seem like I should be nervous, but I'm not. So, maybe I should be!"

The ‘riders up’ call is usually made around 19 minutes before the main race. Outside of Biles, several other celebrities have previously made the announcement, including Martha Stewart, Patrick Mahomes, and Jack Harlow.

Simone Biles shares a hint about her outfit for the Kentucky Derby

Biles accepts the Time 100 Impact award at the 2025 TIME100 Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Before heading to the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on Saturday, May 3, Simone Biles attended the 36th annual Barnstable Brown Gala alongside her husband and NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

At the event, Biles sported a white outfit paired with black heels and a black hat, while Owens donned an elegant suit. During their red carpet appearance, the gymnast shared a hint of the outfit the couple would be wearing at the Kentucky Derby, telling Access Hollywood:

“Tomorrow we're wearing lavender.”

Owens went on to explain that they'd be matching each other while dropping a sweet compliment for his wife, saying:

“It's going to be a nice accent to each other, but you know, obviously my wife is going to steal the show.”

For Simone Biles, being named the honoree who will announce the ‘riders up' call is the latest addition to her long list of achievements. In 2025 itself, the gymnast was named Sports Illustrated's ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ and awarded the ‘World Sportswoman of the Year’ honor by Laureus.

