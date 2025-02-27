Simone Biles makes feelings known as South Africa honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens comes to end 

Simone Biles shared her thoughts as her honeymoon with her husband in South Africa came to an end. The couple got married in April 2023 and delayed their honeymoon until this Valentine's Day.

Ad

Biles and Owens went on their honeymoon to South Africa a day after Valentine's Day. They spent the first half of their time safari riding in the national parks. The couple then enjoyed the greenery of the African nation before Biles announced the end of their trip on Thursday.

"Thank You South Africa! My heart is so full."

Jonathan Owens' Instagram story

Owens reposted the story and added:

Ad

Trending

"It's been real South Africa," he wrote.

Biles and Owens met in 2020 and got engaged two years later before tying the courthouse ceremony in Texas in April 2023. They held a destination wedding celebration in May that year.

The gymnast then had to prepare for the national and World Championships while Owens was with the Green Bay Packers. The 27-year-old then made her biggest comeback in the Olympics last year.

Ad

Biles had to withdraw from several finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to twisties and was labeled a quitter. However, she proved her doubters wrong, winning three gold medals in Paris.

The 27-year-old's long-distance finally came to an end with Owens following the Olympics, and they started living under the same roof in Chicago. The couple moved to their Houston mansion following the end of the regular season before taking off for the honeymoon.

Ad

"The house has been smelling great" - Jonathan Owens on Simone Biles' cooking

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spoke in an interview with Sports Illustrated about who was the better cook between the two, and the NFL player hyped up the gymnast.

Ad

"I've been coming home, the house has been smelling great. I ain't gonna lie my last she holding it down okay," Owens said.

The couple also answered who was the better cheerleader between them.

"Jonathan, he knows me more and he really pays attention. After the first half, I lose track of the game," Simone Biles said

Owens took nearly a week-long break from the Chicago Bears' preseason training camp to support the gymnast at the 2024 Paris Olympics, watching her win team and all-around finals. Meanwhile, Biles was in attendance in all of the Bears' games since November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback