Simone Biles makes her feelings known after successfully concluding the 8th edition of Biles International Invitational 

Artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently expressed her elation at successfully concluding the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational. The annual event was hosted in Houston, Texas, over the course of three days from January 31 to February 1.

The Biles Invitational was created to promote the sport to aspiring gymnasts worldwide. Along with fun competitive sessions for young gymnasts and lessons from professional athletes, the event aims to give them a holistic outlook on the sport.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist took to social media to share glimpses of her time while hosting the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational in Houston, Texas. Biles' husband Jonathan Owens (NFL player) and family members volunteered and played an important role in ensuring a successful event.

Simone Biles took to Instagram to express her gratitude for receiving massive support for the event. She also thanked the volunteers who helped throughout. The 27-year-old shared a few pictures along with a message.

"Hosted our 8th annual Biles International Invitational 🤍 I’ll forever be grateful to have this opportunity! Congrats to all the gymnasts that came out to compete & good luck the rest of season! Keep killing it! thanks to all the volunteers & my family who came out to help run the event," she wrote.

Simone Biles once said her goal is to inspire the upcoming generations

Simone Biles has often said she aims to inspire the upcoming generation. The American has encountered numerous challenges throughout her journey as a professional gymnast, be it in the form of injuries or mental health struggles.

After every setback, Biles emerged stronger and expressed how she hoped to inspire young female athletes to dominate sports and not be deterred by failures. She believes seeing more women take center stage will motivate the upcoming generation to strive for greater heights.

“A big focus for me right now is inspiring the next generation of female athletes to dominate in sports like just men, which we honestly proved at the Olympics when women overall picked up more medals than men because once you are in the spotlight you need to use that momentum,” she said in 2017 (via People).

“There’s so much focus on men in sports, so we just want women to know to never give up and chase their dreams. We’re always doing that, we’re always on,” she added.

Simone Biles urged young women to dream bigger and chase their goals without being bound by limitations.

